When breaking down Georgia’s classes for 2023, what Kirby Smart has coming back among his juniors is about as impressive as it gets. In this series, slotting players into our four categories was incredibly difficult. Why? Because Georgia is filled to the brim with talent on both sides of the football. And the junior class in particular is a huge reason many believe the Bulldogs have an opportunity to do what has not been accomplished in 87 years: win three consecutive national titles. Let’s take a look:

Ladd McConkey meeting with students recently at High Shoals Elementary. (UGA Sports Communications)

Picks to click

Defensive Back Javon Bullard: Bullard’s story does not get as much play as perhaps it should. A three-star recruit out of high school, Bullard has blown up to become one of the top defensive backs in the SEC, winning defensive MVP honors in both the semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Bowl against Ohio State, and in the national championship against Ohio State. Though he may not be the biggest, Bullard not only always seems to be around the football, but he’s one of the hardest hitters around. Inside Linebacker Smael Mondon: Mondon is one of the more athletic linebackers you’ll find. In fact, if you didn't know better, one might think he plays safety or perhaps even tight end. Mondon ascended to the top of the depth chart at inside linebacker last fall and did not disappoint. Despite missing two games with injuries, he still led the team with 76 tackles. Assuming he stays healthy this year, his best is yet to come. Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey: Why is McConkey always smiling? If you had as much going for you in your life, you’d be grinning too. The Bulldogs are certainly smiling, knowing they’ve got the speedy wide receiver in-house for at least one more year. Like Bullard, there are probably not a lot of people who predicted the success enjoyed by McConkey, who led all Bulldog wide receivers with 58 catches for 762 yards and seven touchdowns.

Biggest impact

Quarterback Carson Beck: We’re assuming Beck will be the Bulldogs’ starter, and that’s probably a safe bet to take. Therefore, his inclusion in The Biggest Impact category qualifies as a no-brainer. Beck was impressive in what time he did receive last year relieving Stetson Bennett by completing 26 of 35 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Although this came in mop-up duty, primarily against backups from other teams, considering the talent he’ll have to throw to, and the fact Georgia will once again be putting the ball in the air (a lot), numbers like this are probably going to be the norm. Tight End Brock Bowers: Georgia has had some great, great players in the 25-plus years I’ve been covering the Bulldogs. Bowers ranks in my personal Top 5. What he’s done to transform the tight end position at Georgia is quite simply amazing. He’s become the type of weapon other teams dream of having and a nightmare for opposing defensive coaches to try and defend. He’s the best tight end in college football bar none, and by the end of this season, will have his name etched among the top pass catchers ever to play the game in red and black. There’s no doubt in my mind that Bowers could be a star running back, and perhaps even at linebacker, if he was ever given the opportunity. Enjoy him this season, folks. Wide Receiver Dominic Lovett: We’ve been bullish on Lovett from the first day he arrived in Athens as a transfer from Missouri. You know his stats: 56 catches for 846 yards and three touchdowns. Impressive, right? But it’s not just the numbers that should make Beck and Georgia’s offensive coaches giddy; his experience and history of success in the SEC, combined with adding another measure of speed to an already deep Bulldog receiving corps, could make Georgia’s wide receivers one of the better group of wideouts in the SEC.

Biggest surprise

Offensive Lineman Austin Blaske: Blaske is the most versatile offensive lineman on the team. Not only will be continue competing with Earnest Greene III this fall for the starting job at left tackle, but he’s the top backup behind Sedrick Van Pran at center, and likely the top backup behind Amarius Mims at right tackle. Kicker Jared Zirkel: Zirkel did not receive many opportunities behind Jack Podlesny. Although he struggled some with consistency during his early days, teams do not typically give kickers scholarships unless they are sure what they’re getting. After a strong spring, it seems Zirkel is kicking with a lot of confidence. Although Georgia certainly hopes it does not have to settle for many field goals, it appears Zirkel is ready to be counted on when the team needs him. Wide Receiver Jackson Meeks: Meeks’ career hasn’t quite gotten off to the start he had hoped, but he’s stuck with the plan coaches put before him, and we’re starting to see some results. Even with a deep receiver room, Meeks will receive his share of opportunities, and we expect him to take advantage of them when he does.

Who needs to show more