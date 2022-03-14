The school with the nickname of "RBU" wastes no time establishing itself with the nation's top running back talent.

Georgia is already in strong position with several of the top running backs in the 2024 class. While they pursue Justice Haynes and Rueben Owens in the 2023 cycle, the Bulldogs are already laying the foundation for a strong haul next year as well.

Here's a look at the new 2024 running back prospect rankings from a Georgia perspective.