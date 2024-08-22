PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Branson Robinson may take on a big role earlier than expected

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

When Georgia wrapped up spring practice, the notion that Branson Robinson might be playing a key role in the season-opener against Clemson seemed farfetched.

But with just 9 days remaining before the Bulldogs and Tigers kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, that’s a real possibility.

Uncertainty regarding whether or not Trevor Etienne will serve a one-game suspension after accepting a plea deal following his arrest in late March, coupled with Roderick Robinson’s turf toe injury, could have Branson Robinson’s name called more than many had predicted.

Potentially, so too could walk-on Cash Jones, along with true freshman Nate Frazier, who has created significant early buzz. Fellow freshmen Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips III could also see reps.

Of the group, Robinson’s name might have been the most unlikely if you’d polled fans as recently as six months ago.

Coming off a ruptured patella injury that forced him to miss all of 2023, Robinson’s return date for 2024 was unclear.

However, thanks to days, weeks, and hours of hard work, Robinson is ready to mark his return to the field.

“From the time of the injury, he never pouted or cried. He just understood that was part of the game, and it was a significant injury,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He did some things in the spring, but he didn't get to go full speed. It's been great having him back from a physical toughness standpoint, a reliability standpoint, ball security, third-down pickups, special teams. He's just a really good football player. I love the way he went about doing things.”

Color Bulldog offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild impressed.

Fairchild said it’s been difficult watching all that Robinson has had to overcome.

“There’s a lot of guys that I’m sure on the team, me being one of them … I felt bad for him. But I don't think he had an ounce of feeling sorry or self-pity in him,” Fairchild said. “He was just ready to get back on the field and it shows. It shows in the way he shows up every day. He shows up ready to attack every day. It’s just a testament to his great mentality.”

Whatever Smart has in mind for Etienne, he’s not telling.

Direct questions about Etienne's availability have been brushed aside, meaning fans will not know the answer until the Bulldogs take the field.

Nevertheless, Smart offers glowing testaments when asked about what he’s seen from Etienne on the practice field, going as far as to call him the leader of the running back room.

“Etienne is a natural leader. He's been that way since he was even in Florida. He was that way. He's a very confident kid,” Smart said. “He leads by example. He gets up there first. He's hard on guys when he needs to be. He speaks up in front of the team, and he's a tremendous asset.”

So has Jones.

Although he’s still without a scholarship, Smart consistently offers praise to the Texas native, citing his knowledge of the offense and ability to execute plays.

Practice scuttlebutt surrounding Frazier certainly has fans excited.

The former four-star from California has flashed in both of Georgia’s scrimmages. If Etienne and Roderick Robinson are out, Frazier should have ample opportunity to prove himself against the Tigers.

“He is an explosive kid, he's got good track times, he's got good speed, he's got great toughness, and he's a little ball of energy,” Smart said. “But there's a bunch of guys in that room that are doing a great job. Chauncey (Bowens) is doing a great job. The young kids, Dwight’s (Phillips Jr.) doing a good job. I mean, those guys are all doing a great job, and we need them to help us this year.”

Branson Robinson could find himself atop the depth chart at running back for the opener.
Branson Robinson could find himself atop the depth chart at running back for the opener. (UGA Sports Communications)
