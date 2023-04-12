It’s said a player makes the most improvement from his freshman to sophomore year.

If that’s true, then running back Branson Robinson is one to keep an eye on this fall. With Kendall Milton out for the spring with a hamstring pull, and Daijun Edwards limited due to the same ailment, Robinson has taken advantage of the extra reps.

So too has his position mate with the same name.

While Roderick Robinson has experienced many of the struggles freshmen encounter during their first taste of college workouts, Branson Robinson has been able to improve some of the areas of his game he struggled with at times last year.

"You see more things he needs to improve on, because you get to see more things, period. You also see flashes of explosiveness, of bursts, of improvement,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's had a couple of runs where he's shown flexibility to drop the pass to take on contact, keep doing. Knock on wood, his ball security has been good.”

As a freshman, Robinson was fourth in the pecking order in the Bulldog backfield behind Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards, and Kendall Milton, but still got his share of opportunities running the ball.

He finished the season with 330 yards and three touchdowns, two coming in the national championship against TCU. This year, he figures to be No. 3 behind Milton and Edwards, although injuries to either of the two would obviously result in an uptick in opportunities for the Mississippi native.

“Branson is definitely learning the game of football; it’s a big transition from high school to football,” Running backs coach Dell McGee said in Los Angeles. “He wasn’t a mid-year; he came in the summer, which puts you a little bit behind. But at the running back position, that’s the one position in which you can come in late and add value to the team.”

Thus far in Georgia’s two scrimmages, Smart is seeing some strides being made. Included is the work Branson has put in at pass pro, an area where high school backs are rarely asked to excel, but a must if you want to play for the Bulldogs.

“His pass pro could use some improvement, but he's really worked hard on that. He’s had a couple of really good pick-ups. I think the opportunities for growth for him have been really good,” Smart said. “He got lots of opportunities last year to run the ball where maybe you guys didn't see it, but we saw it because he did it in practice. He didn't get as much pass protection and routes out of the backfield as he's getting now. It's giving him a chance to put himself in the position to have a really great fall."

The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder also appears to be adding some quickness, which Smart said has definitely flashed this spring. Bulldog fans will see for themselves on Saturday during G-Day, which kicks off at 4 p.m.

“I thought he looked quick and powerful. He broke some tackles like you'd expect. He could’ve easily played more last year, but we had guys that were capable and in front of him; the biggest learning curve is pass protection,” Smart said. “But again, the biggest jump they have to make from year one to year two is, can we count on you in pass protection, and can you protect the ball if we’re giving you the ball as a back. He’s shown that he has the intelligence and toughness to do that.”