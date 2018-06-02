When Tucker Bradley saw the bases full of teammates, he didn’t take a usual lead-off hitter’s approach. He wanted to find a gap.

On the first pitch of his fourth-inning at-bat, he got luckier. Bradley saw it soar over the 370-foot mark in center field for a key grand slam, giving his team a three-run lead. The Bulldogs went on to claim a 18-5 win over Campbell for its first NCAA tournament win since 2011.

Bradley let out a yell that echoed that of 2,870 fans rooting him on at Foley Field, and his teammates later joined in with a mob scene at the plate.

“I looked for something up and thought a curveball was coming,” said Bradley, who saw his average rise over the .300 mark once more. “I knew it had a chance, but thought it would just at least get in the gap. To see all of the guys get jacked up coming around third, it was an awesome feeling.”

It marked the third home run of the season and his first since April 27 against Tennessee.

His grand slam was Georgia’s seventh of the season, which sets a school record. The Bulldogs continued to pile on after Bradley’s shot for a seven-run inning, and finished with a season high four home runs.

The Chickamauga native - who singled on the first pitch he saw in the game - finished 2-for-4 in just his second start since being removed with a hamstring injury May 11 at Florida. He tried to play again, starting against Arkansas on May 18, before suffering a setback with the injury, which limited him to three at-bats in last week's SEC Tournament.

His return is one that Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin welcomes as Bradley serves as the catalyst of the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.

“We obviously missed him,” I know it was killing him not to play in Hoover, against Florida or against Arkansas. We wanted to make sure he was healthy, but he’s a gamer and it’s big to have him back in the lineup.”

Despite being back in the fold for Georgia, Stricklin is still quite conservative with his sophomore. He was pulled in the eighth inning with concern, but it’s a habit that the Bulldogs’ fifth-year head coach hopes to break.

“I don’t know if he is made of glass or what,” Stricklin said. “I’m always worried he’s going to pull another hamstring.”

Nevertheless, a full game of work showed Georgia that it has dependability back in its starting right fielder. His four RBI game gave the Bulldogs’ pitching staff some breathing room after a tough three-inning outing from Chase Adkins. But Tony Locey was able to hold a large lead with four innings of work.

Bradley’s on-field contributions bring a sigh of relief after seeing intermittent action.

“It’s tough seeing all of your teammates out there and you’re on the sideline,” Bradley said. “I’m happy to be healthy again for the postseason, and getting that first at-bat out of the way was a good feeling.”