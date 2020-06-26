“I got chills when I signed that contract and walked out to that field, and saw my name on the scoreboard saying “Welcome to the Royals Family."

@TBradley_28 has fallen asleep looking at this picture on his bedroom wall since he was in first grade. Today was a surreal moment when I watched him stand and look at Kauffman Stadium on his way inside to sign his contract with the Royals. pic.twitter.com/ar92QYbrvm

Tucker Bradley said it still hasn’t hit him that he’s now a professional baseball player.

But after signing a free agent contract earlier this week with Kansas City, that’s exactly what the former Georgia outfielder is.

“I got chills when I signed that contract and walked out to that field, and saw my name on the scoreboard saying “Welcome to the Royals Family,’” Bradley said in a telephone interview with UGASports Thursday night in Kansas City before flying home to Georgia.

“It was a surreal moment for me and my family. It was a blessing. It’s unreal.”

From the day he first picked up a bat, Bradley wanted to play in the major leagues.

He’ll now get that chance. Although he wasn’t selected in this year’s modified five-round draft, the Royals were eager to add the Chickamauga native to their organization and jumped at the chance to add Bradley when teams made their free agent offers two Sunday’s ago.

Kansas City wasn’t the only team to make a play for Bradley, who was hitting .397 with six homers and 23 RBI before the season was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I had eight offers to pick from,” Bradley said. “It was a tough decision. It was like recruiting that day-in 24 hours.”

The former Gordon-Lee standout admitted the attention caught him a bit off guard, and in fact had not decided to turn pro until the offers began pouring in that Sunday.

“I woke up and had three missed phone calls. I didn’t expect it really,” Bradley said. “I kind of expected a call here and there, but I had to get going, get my day started earlier than I expected and just answer the calls, see what they had to talk to me about.”

There was plenty to discuss and Bradley said he listed carefully to what all eight of his suitors had to say.

“It was really cool to hear all the different hitting philosophies, the analytics of each department, each team to find the best fit for me, so it was really awesome to be able to pick different scenarios,” he said. “I was worried being an undrafted free agent that how would I get treated in the system.

And each phone call I took, it was man, we don’t care that you’re an undrafted free agent, in our mind you’re almost like being a Top 10 guy because we’re only taking X-number of players.”

Bradley signed his contract earlier this week after flying to Kansas City with his mother, father and sister last Saturday.

In the days that followed, Bradley met with GM Dayton Moore along with other front office officials, other signees and basically just getting to know the organization.

“The main thing they preached to us the whole week, I think we heard them talk about the Royal Way, every day, every hour,” Bradley said. “It means something to them. It means something to Dayton; it means something to JJ (Assistant GM J.J. Picollo) and they’re trying to implement that for us.”

As for Bradley’s immediate future, time will tell.

“They talked to us today and we really have no plan for all. I feel they want to get us to Arizona at some point if that can happen, but they just don’t know,” Bradley said. “They’re trying to get the season underway for the Major Leaguers and once they start playing, I think that’s when they’re going to decide, hey, let’s work with these minor leaguers and see if we can get them some games in.”

Bradley said he can be patient.

Goodness knows he already has been. After playing in just three games before injuring his shoulder in 2018, this year’s season cancellation meant a second straight shortened campaign for Bradley, who had hoped to actually hear his name called in the draft, before that too was shortened to five rounds.

“It’s tough. Since my injury, my mindset has been you’ve just got to play the cards that’s dealt you.

Things are going to happen in life that you can’t control,” he said. “It sucks, I’ve always wanted to hear my name call on that draft night. It’s a dream of every kid, but at the end of the day I signed a contract like they did, and it’s just keeping that mindset, I’m a professional baseball player now, it doesn’t matter. I’ve just got to play my game and enjoy the ride.”