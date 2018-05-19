The regular season now complete after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over No. 6 Arkansas, Georgia turns its attention to next week’s SEC Tournament set to get underway Tuesday in Hoover, Ala. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

However, the Bulldogs won’t play until Wednesday.

That’s because Georgia’s win over the Razorbacks earned the Bulldogs (37-17) the tournament’s No. 3 seed and the accompanying first-round bye, meaning Scott Stricklin’s squad won’t have to begin play in the double-elimination round until 9:30 a.m. (Central Time).

Georgia will play the winner of Tuesday’s first round pitting No. 6 seed Vanderbilt and No. 11 seed Texas A&M. Win that, and it’s onto the winner’s bracket set for Thursday at 4:30. Lose Wednesday, and Georgia will play earlier that day at 9:30 a.m.

“The nice thing about the early game is we know when we’re playing,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “When you’re playing that late game, you’re going to get this stuff (rain), so you’re going to get pushed back a little bit. You know exactly when you’re playing at 9:30, and the team that we’re going to play had to play the 9:30 game the day before. So, they’ve got to do it twice. No one likes getting up that early to play a baseball game but it is what it is so we’re happy to be playing on Wednesday.”

During the regular season, the Bulldogs dropped two of three to the Commodores and won two of three from the Aggies.