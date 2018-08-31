This news may not shock too many that follow recruiting.

Andy Boykin, a four-star defensive lineman out of Lagrange (Ga.) Troup has decommitted from Auburn.

The 6-foot-4, 257 pound junior committed to the Tigers in November last year. He visited Auburn more than anywhere else due to the proximity and he got very comfortable with the coaching staff.

Despite his father being an extreme Auburn fan, Boykin told Rivals in a past interview that he has been taught to do what is best for him and that his family will support him regardless of the school he chooses.

This has been something the four-star has been considering for some time. He has visited other schools, but none more than Georgia in recent months. The in-state school has picked up their recruitment of Boykin since the spring and the Bulldogs are one to watch now.

Miami is another school Boykin has mentioned that he has interest in.

Backing off his pledge was not something that was easy for Boykin to do. He has a close friend, teammate Kobe Hudson committed to the Tigers, he has gotten close to Rodney Garner and he has given this a lot of thought.

Now he is likely to take some time, look at his options and continue to evaluate schools he feels could be best for him.

Boykin is not visiting anywhere this weeeknd. He will be out of town.