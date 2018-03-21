Javon Wims was thrilled when asked about his 40-yard dash time. The former Bulldog wide receiver broke out a big grin that could not be erased from his face.

His first attempt was his best at an unofficial 4.47 seconds, followed by a 4.53.

“Come on now,” Wims said to a reporter who wanted to ensure he said 4.57. “I thought I could do a little bit better (on the second attempt). But today went great, I thought I improved on everything.”

At the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Wims tallied an official 4.53 on the 40-yard dash. In addition, Wims had a 33.5-inch vertical jump, a 113-inch broad jump and a seven-second tally on a three-cone drill.

His interest has steadily increased. Wims has interviews scheduled with teams through the month of April leading up to the NFL draft, some of which include Falcons, Jaguars, and Broncos. Wims is a Miami native and his family resides in Jacksonville.

Wims met with the Lions and Dolphins on Monday night and has a workout with the Saints scheduled.

Georgia, after having only a few participants last March after a five-loss season, all 32 NFL franchises were on hand to watch 21 former Bulldogs showcase their talents.

“This is why Georgia had the No. 1 recruiting class (in 2018),” Wims said. “These guys want to come here to have this opportunity to play here, play for big bowl games then be embraced by scouts on a stage like this.”

Wims saw himself “checking boxes” towards goals that were set to maximize his draft potential. He feels like it is to his advantage that he played in a pro-style offense at Georgia, but he was limited in his possibilities within the scheme.

The 6-foot-6 receiver entered training with the mission of showing a versatile skill set and has done so by showing he can run every route and putting his quickness on display.

“I came out and showed my whole skill set,” Wims said. “I wanted to show in person that I can do many different things and either play in the slot or be an outside receiver."