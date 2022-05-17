Bombs away for Bulldogs

No stress, no problem.

With a huge regular season finale series against Missouri set to begin Thursday, the last thing Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin wanted was for his team to struggle against Presbyterian.

No worries.

The Blue Hose jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, before the Bulldogs scored 18 unanswered runs before setting for an easy 18-3 win.

"We were able to take over offensively," Stricklin said on his post-game radio show after his Bulldogs improved to 34-18.

Ben Anderson, Parks Harber and Garrett Blaylock each had three hits, including a home run, to lead the offensive attack. The same trio also combined to score 10 of the 18 runs.

"Garrett swung the bat well and that was really good to see," Stricklin said. "A lot of guys had good at-bats; Parks Harber, Blaylock, Cole Tate (two doubles), Ben Anderson were really, really good."

Davis Rokose (1-0) earned his first victory as a Georgia Bulldog after transferring over last summer from Mississippi State. Rokose went three innings in relief of Coleman Willis, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.

Willis was actually pulled after failing to record an out in the first.

"(The pitchers) knew they were all going to be on a short leash tongiht," Stricklin said. "We wanted (Willis) to go deeper, but you've got to get the job done. Guys were going to be on a short leash and they knew that going in (Tuesday)."

This one was over early. After spotting Presbyterian a 2-0 lead, the Bulldogs scored two in the bottom of the first, four in the second, three in the third and four in the fifth to cruise to the victory setting up a huge SEC finale against Missouri.

Georgia enters the final week of play still hoping to not only to earn a top four seed and a bye in next week's SEC Tournament, but also to host a regional in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

"I told the guys after the game we worked all year to get to this point, so let's not pull any punches," Stricklin said. "There's an opportunity for us to continue playing more home games, that's what in front of us. It's a huge weekend, but we need to win and put ourselves in position to host a regional."