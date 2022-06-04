Bombs away; Bulldogs stay alive

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Georgia's month-plus of pent-up frustration was unleashed on Hofstra in Saturday’s elimination round of the North Carolina Regional, as the Bulldogs tied a pair of school records enroute to a 24-1 win.

As a result, Georgia (36-22) – which blasted seven home runs - is still alive in the tournament and will play the loser of Saturday’s winner’s bracket contest between VCU and the host Tar Heels Sunday at 1 p.m.

Should Georgia win that, the Bulldogs would advance to the championship, but would have to take two straight against either the Rams or North Carolina to move on to the Super Regional.

“That was exactly what we needed. After last night, we were certainly not feeling very good about things,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “The hope was going in was to minimize the use of the bullpen. We wanted to get the win, but we also wanted to get through this as fresh as we possibly could. This was exactly how we drew it up there.”

Credit Liam Sullivan for that.

The sophomore lefty turned in his best performance of the year, giving up just one run on six hits with one walk and eight strikeouts, enabling Georgia to save its bullpen for at least one more game.

“It was definitely nice,” Sullivan (4-3) said of the offensive support. “My biggest thing was to come in and try to give us as much length as I could.”

Georgia’s sometimes inconsistent bats beat The Pride (31-22) into oblivion.

The 24 runs ties a Georgia record for most runs scored in an NCAA regional. Bulldogs also scored 24 runs in a 24-8 win in 2009 against Ohio State in the Tallahassee Regional.

That wouldn’t be the only school record equaled on this day.

A 13-run third jumpstarted the afternoon for Georgia in a major way, tying an 18-year-old record for the most runs in a single inning. The Bulldogs last scored 13 runs in an inning back in 2004 against Liberty. Georgia won that game 24-6.

Three home runs highlighted the outburst.

A two-run shot by Josh McAllister started the outburst, followed at batter later by a long home run to right by Ben Anderson.

Two batters later, Connor Tate’s three-run homer made the score 6-0 and rout was one.

Some other notes from Georgia’s record-tying third.

… All nine position players scored.

… It took Liberty 85 pitches to get through the inning.

… Eighteen batters came to the plate.

… Sixteen consecutive batters reached base.

“That third inning was probably the most helpless feeling I’ve had on a baseball field in my life,” Hofstra head coach and former major leaguer Frank Catalanotto said. “We couldn’t get an out. It gets to the point where it starts to get embarrassing.”

There was more offense to come.

Cory Acton and Parks Harber homered in the fifth, a two-run and three-run shot, respectively for an 18-0 lead. Cole Wagner later added a two-run homer for Georgia, which outhit Hofstra 16-6.

“Coach (hitting coach Scott Daeley) does a good job of calming us down and today the message was, we’re just one hit away from breaking things open,” McAllister, who launched two of the Bulldogs’ seven homers and went 4-for-6 with a career-high five RBI.

Every Bulldog starter with the exception of designated hitter Corey Collins drove in a run.

Harber, Connor Tate and Acton drove in 4, 3 and 3, respectively.

By saving the bullpen, Georgia will enter Sunday’s game in as good a pitching position as it could hope to be.

Luke Wagner is expected get to the start, but he will do so with Georgia’s three best relievers – Chandler Marsh, Jaden Woods, and Jack Gowen – all fresh having yet to pitch so far.

“We’ll get together as a staff and announce that (Wagner) I’m sure,” Stricklin said. “But yeah, everybody is fresh. We’ve got Chandler, we’ve got Jaden and we’ve got Jack; all the guys who threw (Friday) are available.”

