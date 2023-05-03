Blue Cain sees Red: Commits to Georgia over Penn St, UVA
Second-year Georgia basketball coach Mike White and his staff have been on a roll as they’ve continued to accrue talent for the 2022-23 campaign.
Wednesday’s commitment from Rivals100 four-star guard Blue Cain is another piece of the puzzle.
Formerly signed to play for Georgia Tech, Cain was let out of his national letter of intent and reopened his recruitment after Josh Pastner was let go as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets.
The nation’s 93rd-ranked player joins what appears to be a sterling 2023 class for White, one which also features guard Silas Demary Jr. (No. 53), forward Dylan James (No. 80), and guard Mari Jordan (No. 146).
Cain's addition bumps Georgia to No. 14 in the Rivals team rankings for 2023. That's second-best in the SEC behind Kentucky (No. 1).
A native of Knoxville, Cain played last year for IMG, averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
Once receiving his release from Georgia Tech, Cain took visits to Florida, Penn State, and Virginia before settling on the Bulldogs. Prior to signing with Georgia Tech, Cain also held offers from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Maryland, Houston, and Tennessee.
Cain joins a Bulldog backcourt that currently includes fellow newcomers Demary and Jordan, along with returnees Justin Hill and Jusaun Holt.
The Bulldogs likely are not done.
With Cain now on board, White and Georgia have one more available scholarship to offer. Among the potential candidates to fill it includes Niagara point guard Noah Thomasson, who told UGASports he is announcing his decision on May 10.
Thomasson, who has an upcoming visit to Pittsburgh, has already visited Penn State, St. John’s, and San Francisco. Thomasson is a longtime friend of Georgia’s Hill, and his father lives in Atlanta. He averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the Purple Eagles.
The leading scorer last year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Thomasson placed his name into consideration for the NBA Draft process while keeping his college eligibility. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a grad transfer.
Since finishing the season 16-16, White has been hard at work filling out his roster.
Along with Cain, Demary, James, and Jordan, Georgia added Illinois transfer RJ Melendez, Virginia Commonwealth transfer Jalen DeLoach, and Russel Tchewa, a 7-foot, 280-pound center transfer from South Florida.
Rivals basketball analyst Russ Wood on Blue Cain
"Blue Cain has good positional size and is a solid perimeter shooter with the shot selection of a much older player. He's not an explosive athlete, but he's more athletic than he looks. I like his feel for the game and his nose for the ball. Cain is a good rebounder from the guard position, including on the offensive glass. I watched him grab 10 rebounds during a game at the NBPA Top 100 Camp last summer. Cain knows how to play. Excellent pickup by Mike White." - Russ Wood.