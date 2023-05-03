Second-year Georgia basketball coach Mike White and his staff have been on a roll as they’ve continued to accrue talent for the 2022-23 campaign.

Wednesday’s commitment from Rivals100 four-star guard Blue Cain is another piece of the puzzle.

Formerly signed to play for Georgia Tech, Cain was let out of his national letter of intent and reopened his recruitment after Josh Pastner was let go as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

The nation’s 93rd-ranked player joins what appears to be a sterling 2023 class for White, one which also features guard Silas Demary Jr. (No. 53), forward Dylan James (No. 80), and guard Mari Jordan (No. 146).

Cain's addition bumps Georgia to No. 14 in the Rivals team rankings for 2023. That's second-best in the SEC behind Kentucky (No. 1).

A native of Knoxville, Cain played last year for IMG, averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Once receiving his release from Georgia Tech, Cain took visits to Florida, Penn State, and Virginia before settling on the Bulldogs. Prior to signing with Georgia Tech, Cain also held offers from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Maryland, Houston, and Tennessee.

Cain joins a Bulldog backcourt that currently includes fellow newcomers Demary and Jordan, along with returnees Justin Hill and Jusaun Holt.