Post-season awards aren't generally something to which this sports writer pays a lot of attention.

Oh, it’s interesting to see who wins, and last year’s first-ever trip to the Home Depot College Football Awards show at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta was certainly an event your's truly will never forget.

Perhaps that’s the reason when the email hit my inbox announcing the various awards finalists for the ceremony set for Dec. 6 at the College Football Hall of Fame, I stopped to take a look.

Quickly scanning the list, I saw Deandre Baker was one of three up for the prestigious Thorpe Award that goes to the best defensive back in the college football.

Very much deserved. No surprise there.

Baker has been the epitome of a shutdown corner for the Bulldogs, and although he’s only got two interceptions, it doesn’t take away from the fact most already consider him one of the best defensive backs in the entire country.

However, when eyeballing the three finalists for the Lou Groza Award – given annually to the top kicker – my eyes did a double-take. No Rodrigo Blankenship. Color me surprised.

That’s no personal knock on the three kickers selected as finalists for the award.

Cooper Rothe of Wyoming, Andre Szmyt of Syracuse and Cole Tracy of LSU are all fine kickers.

Each has had very good years.

This is what award’s official website – Lougrozaaward.com – had to say about each of the finalists:

● Rothe, a junior from Longmont, Colorado, ranks second in the nation in field goal accuracy among qualified FBS kickers, going 15-for-16 thus far. Included in that total is a 51 yarder, making him one of only two kickers in the nation to make a long-distance field goal while still connecting at better than 90% on total attempts. Among FBS kickers who qualified for accuracy leaderboards in each of the last two seasons, his combined 88.2% field goal conversion rate is second in the nation.

● Szmyt, a freshman from Vernon Hills, Illinois, leads the nation with 28 made field goals, five more than the next closest kicker and a new ACC single-season record. At 28-for-31 thus far, he rates highly in accuracy as well, ranking 3rd in the nation among kickers with more a dozen attempts. The total includes a perfect 3-for-3 on long-distance kicks including a 54-yard make. Combined with his 51-for-51 mark on PATs, he has already set a Syracuse single-season scoring record with 135 points, making him the leading scorer in all of FBS.

● Tracy, a senior from Camarillo, California, ranks third in FBS with 22 made field goals, part of a 22-for-25 campaign that ranks 7th in accuracy among kickers with more than a dozen attempts. Two of his three misses came on 53-yard attempts, both shorter than the 54 yarder he made as part of a 4-for-4 FBS debut, after setting the Division II record for points-per-game by a kicker last season. He made the first final-play, game-winning kick in LSU history, knocking home a 42 yarder on the road against Auburn for a 22-21 victory.

Impressive, no doubt.

But the question remains: Why wasn’t Blankenship included in this group?

Check out his numbers: 18 of 20; 7 of 8 from 40-yards plus and he’s converted the only one from 50-yards plus he’s been asked to attempt all year.

Blankenship has connected on a school-record 141 straight extra points, and is the leading scorer for the nation’s No. 5 teams with 106 points.

Needing more info, I checked out the official NCAA stats to check out what kickers are actually doing what.

The only official stat on kickers kept by the NCAA revolves around percentage.

To their credit, Rothe is No. 2 having missed just one (.938 percentage), while Szmyt comes in at No. 5 based on his percentage of .903.

Blankenship, meanwhile, is right behind at No. 6 with a .900. Tracy? He’s No. 10 with a .880.

Am I missing something?

According to the website, the Groza Award finalists are selected by a “national panel of college football experts” that’s assembled Palm Beach County Sports Commission which oversees the award.

Not knocking the award at all.

In its 27th year, the Lou Groza Award was the first of its kind to honor the nation’s best kickers, but in the case of Blankenship, it appears the voters failed to convert one of its three attempts.

Using the NCAA’s percentage leaders as a guide, Blankenship’s 18 field goals are tied with Jake Verity of East Carolina for second-most behind Szmyt’s 28.

Also of note among the finalists, only Rothe kicks off for his team. He has 25 touchbacks on 49 kickoffs, just over 50 percent. Blankenship on the other hand has 69 touchbacks on 81 kickoffs and is fourth in the nation in touchback percentage (85%).

While it’s impossible to know the reasons without quizzing every single voter, based on the NCAA’s list of top kickers, it certainly appears that Blankenship has a legitimate gripe for not making the final list of three.

That’s just not his style.

On the contrary. Blankenship tweeted out his own congratulations to Rothe, Szmyt and Tracy for being the three finalists, showing the kind of sportsmanship we should all aspire to have.

Still …

The young man who asks his followers on social media to “Respect the Specs” should have gotten more respect from the folks who vote on the Groza Award.