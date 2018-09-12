Remember when Rodrigo Blankenship was in competition for the starting placekicker job in 2016?

Yeah, me neither.

The Georgia placekicker’s has put up perfect stats to open the 2018 season. Georgia fans will likely forget any of the former walk-on's early struggles. He is 15-for-15 on touchbacks; the newly-adopted kickoff rule hasn’t made a bit of difference for him.

Blankenship has carried the momentum of his season-saving field goals in the playoff to start 3-for-3 this season. On Monday, he earned the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

“He’s become a weapon,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “We have to use him as such.”

Each time Blankenship has kicked off for Georgia this season, he finds himself in a fist-pump.

Before the ball even hits the ground, Blankenship stops in the midst of his sprint and quickly claps his hands. He knows exactly where his kick is headed—through the end zone—and so does the opposing returner.

He’s had 15 kickoffs through two games this season, with 15 touchbacks. Obviously, that percentage is tied for the best mark nationally.

“I try to work as hard as I can to be an asset to this team,” Blankenship said. “I want to be the best I can be for this team. That’s what’s driven me, ever since I walked on this campus.”

Add it to the collection of signature attributes for Blankenship, along with goggles and the nickname “Hot Rod.” Oh yeah—he also alternates shoes between pink “slippers” and his “silver bullets.”

“I'm rotating,” Blankenship said.

In Georgia’s 41-17 conference-opening win over South Carolina, the lack of a return game for the Gamecocks became a major asset. As Blankenship’s kicks found the end zone, South Carolina play-maker Samuel’s efforts involved trudging back toward his team’s sideline.

There was one time, however, that Blankenship messed up. In fact, he shanked it. But his days of good fortune continued. The kick looked like a certain out-of-bounds penalty was coming—until it crossed the pylon.

“I say the Lord was looking out for me on that one,” Blankenship said. “I thought Deebo was going to have an opportunity to return that ball. That’s something the coaches really needed out of me that game—to try and take him out of the return game.”

Blankenship credits the help of full-time assistant Scott Fountain and former undergraduate student assistant Kevin Butler for their pieces of advice throughout the past two years. It has led to an evolution transforming him to one of the nation’s best place-kickers.

The next time Blankenship hits a crucial field goal, Georgia will again give thanks for what has transpired since the 2016 kicking competition.

“He’s been incredible, to be honest with you,” Smart said. “It’s shown in the last two games, with the power and drive consistently. He just continues to pound the ball, and does a great job doing it.”