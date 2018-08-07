Did John Atkins leave a big impact on junior Julian Rochester? That’s a bit of an understatement.

Atkins wasn’t the most highly recruited defensive linemen ever sought by Georgia. Through hard work, however, he has blossomed into one of the league’s better nose tackles his senior year.

Rochester was apparently taking notes, and Monday he shared some advice Atkins left him to carry onto the field for the Bulldogs this fall.

“To play nose, you’ve got to be the biggest beast on the field, and you’ve got to play with an aggression and anger that nobody else on the defensive line is playing with,” Rochester said. “You’ve got to hold it down.”

The Bulldogs are counting on Rochester doing exactly that.

He enters the season with more on his plate than ever before. Atkins is no longer with the program; he's trying to latch on as a free agent with the New England Patriots. Now it’s Rochester who Georgia defensive coaches hope is ready to anchor the all-important nose position.

“You’ve always got to have a sense of urgency,” says Rochester.