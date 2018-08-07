Biggest beast on the field
Did John Atkins leave a big impact on junior Julian Rochester? That’s a bit of an understatement.
Atkins wasn’t the most highly recruited defensive linemen ever sought by Georgia. Through hard work, however, he has blossomed into one of the league’s better nose tackles his senior year.
Rochester was apparently taking notes, and Monday he shared some advice Atkins left him to carry onto the field for the Bulldogs this fall.
“To play nose, you’ve got to be the biggest beast on the field, and you’ve got to play with an aggression and anger that nobody else on the defensive line is playing with,” Rochester said. “You’ve got to hold it down.”
The Bulldogs are counting on Rochester doing exactly that.
He enters the season with more on his plate than ever before. Atkins is no longer with the program; he's trying to latch on as a free agent with the New England Patriots. Now it’s Rochester who Georgia defensive coaches hope is ready to anchor the all-important nose position.
“You’ve always got to have a sense of urgency,” says Rochester.
Physically, Rochester is certainly taking the necessary steps. The Powder Springs native weighed over 330 pounds when he arrived at Georgia in the spring of 2016. Currently, he is a svelte 295.
“I had to do it (lose the weight) if I wanted to be a part of this system,” Rochester said. “Coach (Kirby) Smart has made clear what he wants us (defensive linemen) to weigh—295-300. He wants us running fast, he wants us in shape; he wants us in the best possible condition we can be in, and that’s what we try to do for him.”
He’s certainly noticed the change. “I feel a lot better,” says Rochester. “I can move faster laterally, and just run more.”
However, there’s still work to do—one more step Rochester acknowledges he still needs to improve: his consistency on the field.
“If I can’t be consistent, it will be hard for me to be good on this defense,” he says, noting that’s an area position coach Tray Scott is constantly reminding him of.
“You gotta claim it,” Rochester said. “That's what he tells me. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
Mentoring Jordan Davis
Rochester indicated he’s taken a special liking to freshman Jordan Davis.
“He reminds me of me when I was younger—tall, but he’s getting more physical every single day,” Rochester said. “I like the way he’s working. He likes to listen. We know it’s hard out there, but we’ve got his back and he knows it.”
At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Davis is having to learn some of the same lessons Rochester did as a young player—lesson’s he’s happy to pass along.
“As a bigger, taller man, it’s always going to he harder at first to learn to run quite as long,” Rochester said. “You’ve got to push through some things, but he’s really stepped his game up."