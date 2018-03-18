For Zac Kristofak, his mission was simple as he entered Sunday’s finale against Alabama with the bases loaded and nobody out with Georgia nursing a slim one-run lead.

Throw strikes.

That’s just what he did, striking out Alabama’s Chandler Taylor – his team’s best power threat – before using his next pitch to entice a huge double-play – a sequence that proved the difference in the Bulldogs’ 6-5 win over the Crimson Tide.

“It wasn’t a foreign situation. I just came in there and tried to throw strikes. I faced Chandler twice on Friday night, had success against him, so I went in there with extreme confidence,” Kristofak told UGASports via telephone prior to the team’s trip back from Tuscaloosa. “I made the pitches I needed to make; the results came because I was confident.”

Head coach Scott Stricklin agreed that Kristofak’s experience in similar situations was key.

“That’s what experience does for you. Last year I don’t think there was any chance in the world that we win that series and maybe give those games away just because the defense lets you down or something happens just because you haven’t been in those situations,” Stricklin said. “Now that we’ve been in those situations, we’ve got experience, we’re a year older, we’re more talented, we’ve got a little more depth we can make some moves so guys are making plays because they’ve been in that position before.”

Kristofak’s work wasn’t done.

In the ninth, Alabama rallied, denting the sophomore righty for a pair of runs before getting Keith Holcombe on a groundout to first ending the game with the tying run at second.

“At that point you just have to take a deep breath and realize you’re only one out away, one pitch away,” Kristofak said. “You just can’t make it too difficult right there.”

How big was the win?

Georgia lost a 13-inning heartbreaker on Friday after leading at one point 5-1 and led big Saturday before hanging on to win by Sunday’s same 6-5 score.

With the victory, the Bulldogs (14-6, 2-1) lay claim to a series victory in the opening weekend of SEC play with back-to-back home series against South Carolina and Texas A&M next on the early-season agenda.

“This was big, especially after Friday night when we let the lead get away late. It was a really tough way to lose and our kids bounced back,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said “That shows a lot about how tough we are and how hard these kids play, what it means to them to come back and win those games.

When it got tight they didn’t fold and came back to win the game yesterday and then today.”

A two-run opposite field home run by catcher Mason Meadows gave the Bulldogs a three-run lead, an advantage which Georgia needed to fend off the Crimson Tide (16-5, 1-2) in the ninth.

Back to Kristofak, who went primarily with his breaking ball to hold Alabama to four hits and two runs over the final three innings to earn his second save.

“You’re sitting there, you’re hoping for maybe a sac fly to center to keep it tied, keep runners at first and second and maybe get one run out of it, but to throw four pitches and get us no runs, that won us the game right there,” said Stricklin, who received a similar effort from Tony Locey (3-0) who replaced starter Ryan Webb with the bases loaded and just one out in the fifth.

Like Kristofak, Locey escaped, retiring the next two batters for Alabama, which went 0-for-5 with the bases loaded in the game.

“You look back at when Tony Locey came into the game right there, the bases loaded to get out of the jam and get Ryan Webb out of the jam, then Zac bailed Tony up,” Stricklin said. “Everybody picked each other up, Mason Meadows gets the clutch two-run homer to give us that cushion.”