When spring practice gets underway in March, redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III will be one of the most-watched players on the team.

The reason is he plays one of the positions – offensive tackle – that’s looking for a few good men.

With Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon moving on to the NFL, the Bulldogs are in need of a couple of new starters. Rising junior Amarius Mims figures to be one of the two tackle spots, with Greene – who is coming off back surgery – a candidate for the other.

Which side each will play has not officially been announced, although it’s thought left tackle could ultimately be his home.

However, Greene, when spoken to in Los Angeles, wasn’t thinking that too far ahead.

“Right now, I just control the controllables and that’s my rehab right now,” he told UGASports.com.

Fortunately, that appears to be going quite well.

While confirming Greene’s back surgery during an interview last October, Smart said he expected the California native to be lifting and ready to go once spring practice got underway.

Greene was working at left tackle during the preseason before being sidelined for the rest of the year. However, the season was not a wasted one.

“Coaches did a great job, just making sure I stayed engaged,” Greene said. “I still stayed in games mentally, plus I just wanted to be there mentally for my guys, and just bringing energy for them in there.”

Obviously, the season was a memorable one for other reasons. Although he wasn’t playing, just being a part of the Bulldogs’ run through an undefeated season and winning the national title in his hometown of Los Angeles was a moment he won’t soon forget.

Just as special was the day Georgia arrived in California. As he stepped off the plane and prepared to board the team bus, he saw his parents there to greet him.

“That was pretty cool. I was surprised,” Greene said. “They didn’t tell me that or anything, but I got off the plane and saw my mom and dad so, so I ran over and gave them a hug. It was a very emotional moment for me.”