Even a three-homer day by Charlie Condon could not save Georgia as Michigan State handed the Bulldogs their first loss Wednesday night, 19-6.

The game was called after seven inning due to the 10-run rule.

Condon’s three-homer game was the second of his career, matching his first a year ago at Florida.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs (8-1), their pitching wasn’t up to the task. Michigan State pounded out 21 hits against eight Bulldogs hurlers, who weren’t helped by Slate Alford’s dropped an infield fly that would have been the third out in the fifth.

The error led to a seven-run inning, with only one of the runs counting as earned.

“This game is constantly about consistency, showing up and having believe in yourself,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “We’ll find out on Friday (at Georgia Tech) how well we are able to flush it.”

Condon does, too.

“The losses obviously sting a little bit worse, but when you’re flushing things every day, nothing is out of the ordinary,” Condon said. “We’ll show up and have a good practice (Thursday) then show up against Georgia Tech this weekend.”

Condon, meanwhile, continues to make it look easy.

After taking the first pitch from Harrison Cook for an inside strike, Condon took the second and lined it halfway up the batter’s eye in center for his fifth home run.

Trackman had the exit velo of Condon’s liner at 111.1 mph.

What Condon has done to start the year has been amazing to watch.

With Wednesday’s 3-for-4 effort, the redshirt sophomore is batting .650 with seven home runs and 13 RBI.

“It’s just about bringing the same approach to the field every day,” Condon said. “Whether you’re going good or going bad, it’s just about showing up with the same mentality every day and having confidence that I can go up there and get the job done.”

Condon, who is 23 for 36 on the year, has had at least two hits in all nine games.

“I’d just do this,” said Johnson, holding up four fingers. “I’d say put him on. I wouldn’t pitch to him.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

Georgia’s first two pitchers – Chandler Marsh and Blake Gillispie – had few answers for the Spartans, who touched the pair for five runs and a 5-2 lead.

Zach DeVito and freshman Ryan Gold – making his first career appearance - would have better luck.

Both pitchers set the Spartans down in order, before Condon’s second and third home runs, followed by a two-run shot by Tre Phelps (3-for-4) gave the Bulldogs their first lead at 6-5.

Gold was the first of the first of two freshmen to see their first action.

The Spartans struck for three runs off freshman Ethan Sutton in the fifth, although two scored after Alford dropped an infield pop that would have been the third out of the inning.

It was only the beginning.

After MSU’s seven-run fifth, the Spartans (3-5) added two more runs in the sixth off freshman James Hays – the fourth Bulldog pitcher making his season debut - to push the margin to 14-6.

Hayes allowed five more runs in the seventh to account for what would be the final score.

“It was time to see all of our guys. You want to see where they’re at, because we’ve got a tough stretch as far as the amount of games that we’ve got over these next couple of days, so that was good,” Johnson said. “Was it the outcome we wanted? Absolutely not. But at the same time, you’ve got to see what you’ve got, and we did that today. I thought Gold threw the ball well; I thought DeVito did, too. You learn, and you’re able to come back and coach them up now that you’ve seen them and know how their heartbeat is and see how they need to slow the game down.”

The only drama that remained with the score 19-6 was whether or not Condon would go deep for a fourth time.

In the sixth, Condon intentionally walked with runners on second and third before coming to bat again in the seventh, grounding out hard for the game's final out.



