Stuck between Texas and UGA, Chad Lindberg ultimately trusted Sam Pittman
Chad Lindberg isn't one to overthink things. He's patient, strategic and can weigh long-term plans with the immediate future as well.He's a scholar-athlete with a major emphasis on both of those ca...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news