Best Under Kirby Smart: Teams

In the final part of the “Best Under Kirby Smart” series, UGASports takes a deeper look at which of the teams since 2016 have excelled statistically. Yes, the 2021 squad was the best as it won the National Championship, while posting a team-record 14 wins—but what about other categories? We already saw some surprises in some of the individual categories, but when did the team have the best scoring, rushing, passing, not to mention defense? Remember, these are just from the time period from 2016 to 2021.

Total Points Game Season (Points Per Game) 66 (2018 vs. UMass) 38.6 (2021) 63 (2019 vs. Murray State) 37.9 (2018) 62 (2021 vs. Vanderbilt) 35.4 (2017) 56 (2021 vs. UAB) 32.3 (2020) 56 (2021 vs. Charleston Southern) 20.8 (2019) 55 (2019 vs. Arkansas State) 24.5 (2016) 54 (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) 53 (2017 vs. Missouri) 52 (2019 vs. Georgia Tech)

The 66 points that Georgia scored in the 2018 UMass game was the Bulldogs' most since scoring 66 in the 2014 game against Troy. The third game on the list above was also a shutout. So, the 62-point winning margin (62-0 win over Vanderbilt in 2021) was also the 15th-largest margin of victory ever for Georgia. The 579 points total in all was the most the Dawgs have ever scored in a season. Giving up points has been a strength as well under Kirby Smart.

Total Points Allowed Game Season (Points Per Game) 0 (2017 vs. Tennessee) 10.2 (2021) 0 (2018 vs. Appalachian State) 12.6 (2019) 0 (2019 vs. Arkansas State) 16.4 (2017) 0 (2019 vs. Kentucky) 19.2 (2018) 0 (2019 vs. Missouri) 20.0 (2020) 0 (2021 vs. Arkansas) 24.0 (2016) 0 (2021 vs. Vanderbilt) 0 (2021 vs. Georgia Tech)

Since Smart took over as Georgia’s head coach in 2016, the Bulldogs have posted the most shutouts in the nation with eight. The 2000 and 2002 teams were the only Bulldog team to post more shutouts than the Dawgs did in 2021. The 2017 shutout over Tennessee was the first time that the Volunteers were shut out since 1994. The 10.2 points per game allowed was Georgia's fewest in a season of 12 or more games. The Dawgs led the nation in scoring defense in both 2019 and 2021. The only other season that Georgia did that was in 1968. More strengths for Georgia have been the running game as well stopping the run.

Rush Yards and Rush Yards Allowed Game Season (Yards Per Game) Game Season (Yards Per Game) 426 (2018 vs. UMass) 258.4 (2017) -1 (2019 vs. Texas A&M) 72.3 (2020) 423 (2017 vs. Vanderbilt) 238.8 (2018) -1 (2020 vs. Tennessee) 74.7 (2019) 381 (2017 vs. Kentucky) 191.2 (2016) 2 (2021 vs. Clemson) 78.9 (2021) 370 (2017 vs. Missouri) 190.9 (2021) 21 (2019 vs. Florida) 126.0 (2017) 332 (2020 vs. South Carolina) 185.1 (2019) 22 (2017 vs. Samford) 134.0 (2018) 331 (2018 vs. Kentucky) 174.2 (2020) 22 (2020 vs. Mississippi State) 143.7 (2016) 326 (2016 vs. South Carolina) 22 (2020 vs. Missouri) 323 (2019 vs. Vanderbilt) 317 (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) 316 (2020 vs. Missouri) 303 (2018 vs. Auburn)

The 426 yards rushing was the sixth most by Georgia in its history. The Dawgs led the nation in fewest rush yards per game allowed in both 2019 and 2020. The 2021 average was second in the nation behind Wisconsin. In terms of touchdowns via the ground both offensively and defensively.

Touchdown Rushes Game Season TD Rushes Allowed in a Season 6 (2018 vs. UMass) 42 (2017) 2 (2019) 5 (2017 vs. Kentucky) 30 (2018) 3 (2021) 5 (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) 29 (2021) 8 (2017) 5 (2018 vs. Tennessee) 21 (2019) 8 (2020) 5 (2019 vs. Murray State) 18 (2016) 18 (2018) 5 (2021 vs. Vanderbilt) 18 (2020) 24 (2016)

Georgia's 42 rushing touchdowns in 2017 was a school record. It helps having Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in the backfield. Georgia led the nation in both 2019 and 2021 for the fewest touchdown rushes allowed in a season. The passing stats on the offense are pretty close to being exact from my individual passing article which is linked below. As for pass defense, those numbers dominated as well from time-to-time.

Passing Defense (Yards in a Game Plus Yards and TD in a Season) Game (Yards Allowed) Season (Yards Per Game Allowed) Season (TD Passes Allowed) 17 (2019 vs. Kentucky) 168.9 (2017) 10 (2021) 24 (2021 vs. Vanderbilt) 180.3 (2018) 13 (2018) 37 (2016 vs. Auburn) 183.8 (2016) 14 (2016) 38 (2017 vs. Georgia Tech) 190.0 (2021) 15 (2020) 40 (2019 vs. Georgia Tech) 201.1 (2019) 16 (2019) 47 (2021 vs. UAB) 248.7 (2020) 19 (2017)

The Bulldogs were third in the nation allowing just 10 all season. Only Washington and Wisconsin had lower, but they also played fewer games. Rushing is listed and so is passing, but what about when they are combined together? First let us look at it from the offensive side of the ball.

Total Yards and Touchdowns Total Yards in a Game Total Yards in a Season (Per Game) Scimmage TD in a Game Scrimmage TD in a Season 701 (2018 vs. UMass) 464.9 (2018) 9 (2018 vs. UMass) 68 (2021) 696 (2017 vs. Missouri) 442.8 (2021) 8 (2019 vs. Murray State) 66 (2017) 656 (2019 vs. Arkansas State) 435.3 (2017) 8 (2021 vs. Vanderbilt) 64 (2018) 615 (2020 vs. Missouri) 424.1 (2020) 8 (2021 vs. Charleston Southern) 47 (2019) 561 (2019 vs. Murray State) 408.1 (2019) 7 (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) 37 (2020) 560 (2018 vs. Vanderbilt) 384.7 (2016) 7 (2019 vs. Arkansas State) 34 (2016) 7 (2020 vs. Missouri) 7 (2021 vs. UAB)

The 701 and 696 yards in a game are the second and third highest totals every by a Bulldog team all-time (according to the media guide). The only game higher was the 713 yards against Florida Atlantic in 2012. The 464.9 yards per game is the fourth best in school history. The defensive totals are just as amazing as the offense.

Scrimmage Yards and Touchdowns Allowed Scrimmage Yards Allowed in a Game Scrimmage Yards Allowed in a Season (Per Game) Scrimmage TD Allowed in a Season 77 (2021 vs. Vanderbilt) 268.9 (2021) 13 (2021) 126 (2021 vs. Charleston Southern) 275.8 (2019) 18 (2019) 139 (2019 vs. Georgia Tech) 294.9 (2017) 23 (2020) 142 (2017 vs. Tennessee) 314.3 (2018) 27 (2017) 152 (2018 vs. Appalachian State) 321.0 (2020) 31 (2018) 162 (2021 vs. Arkansas) 327.5 (2016) 38 (2016) 164 (2016 vs. Auburn)

Georgia led the nation in fewest scrimmage touchdowns in 2021 and in 2019 were tied for the nation-lead with San Diego State. That takes care of the yards, but getting the yards gets you first downs. So here is a deeper look at the first down category.

First Downs and First Downs Allowed Game Season Game Season 30 (2018 vs. South Carolina) 341 (2021) 4 (2021 vs. Vanderbilt) 185 (2020) 30 (2018 vs. UMass) 331 (2018) 7 (2017 vs. Tennessee) 208 (2016) 30 (2019 vs. South Carolina) 306 (2017) 7 (2018 vs. Appalachian State) 222 (2019) 30 (2021 SEC Championship vs. Alabama) 295 (2019) 7 (2019 vs. Georgia Tech) 222 (2021) 28 (2018 vs. Vanderbilt) 261 (2016) 9 (2016 vs. Vandebrbilt) 234 (2017) 28 (2020 vs. Missouri) 209 (2020) 9 (2019 vs. Kentucky) 240 (2018) 28 (2021 vs. Vanderbilt) 9 (2021 vs. Arkansas) 9 (2021 vs. Charleston Southern) 9 (2021 vs. Georgia Tech)

Georgia set a team record with its 341 first downs. The season it beat for the record was the 2018 total and the third place team was the 2017 team. A good way of preventing first downs is sacking the quarterback or even better picking off the ball. Here are the the most sacks and interceptions by the team's defense in a game and season since 2016.

Most Sacks and Most Interceptions by the Defense Most Sacks in a Game Most Sacks in a Season Most Interceptions in a Game Most Interceptions in a Season 8 (2021 Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati) 2021 (49) 3 (2016 vs. Missouri) 16 (2021) 7 (2021 vs. Clemson) 2017 (34) 3 (2016 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette) 15 (2016) 6 (2019 vs. Murray State) 2020 (32) 3 (2020 vs. Arkansas) 12 (2017) 6 (2021 vs. Tennesseee) 2019 (31) 3 (2021 vs. UAB) 9 (2020) 2016 (29) 12 tied with 2 8 (2018) 2018 (24) 8 (2019)