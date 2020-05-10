This week, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Trent Smallwood, and Dayne Young talked about Georgia Bulldog sports from their offices at home.

Here is a three-minute recap of UGASports LIVE in which they talk about recruiting - not just Georgia, but some opinions about Tennessee's class as well. The four also talk about kickers and how players are training during quarantined.

(Some of the language may be considered salty)