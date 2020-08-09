UGASports - Best of UGASports LIVE

On this week's show, Radi Nabulsi is front of a great meal from Classic City Eats, while Dayne Young and the Hall of Famer, Jim Donnan, each chill from their homes.

Watch and listen as the three of them discuss the current situation of Georgia football and why practices are being delayed.

Plus they talk about the recent recruiting flip and why the Yellow Jackets belong on the Bulldog schedule.

See what I mean in this five-minute recap of the Best of UGASports LIVE.

(this podcast was shot last Tuesday prior to the SEC's decision on opponents)