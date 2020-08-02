UGASports - Best of UGASports LIVE

On this week's show, Radi Nabulsi and Jake Reuse are at Classic City Eats, while Dayne Young and the Hall of Famer, Jim Donnan each chill from their homes.

Watch and listen as the four talk about what is going on with recruiting now and the future.

Plus there's an interesting discussion on the Alabama game, which Georgia offensive lineman may surprise you and an interesting point of what may happen if no fans are allowed in stadium.

See what I mean in this five-minute recap of the Best of UGASports LIVE.

(warning some language may be considered salty)