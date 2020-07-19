UGASports - Best of UGASports LIVE

On this week's show, Radi Nabulsi and Jake Reuse are hunkering down with a beer or two at Akademia Brewing Company, while Dayne Young and the Hall of Famer, Jim Donnan, are at their respective homes.

This past week, quarterback JT Daniels was granted immediate eligibility for the 2020 season by the NCAA. What does this mean for Georgia? The four give their opinions.

Also, Jake gives you his insights on a pair of wide receivers—one committed and one not.

Finally, hear who it was that Kirby Smart defeated in a race.

As if all that us not enough—one of the four will sing you a song.

See what I mean in this less-than-five-minute recap of the Best of UGA Sports LIVE.