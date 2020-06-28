UGASports - Best of UGASports LIVE

On this week's show, Radi Nabulsi and Jake Reuse are hunkering down at Classic City Eats, while Dayne Young and the coach, Jim Donnan, are at their homes.

The four of them talk about the status of Georgia football and what steps may have to be taken for the season and for future recruits. Speaking of recruits, they talk about one in particular and how special he is.

Finally they mention key limes and the gang comes up with ideas for Radi's favorite food.

See what I mean in this five-minute recap of the Best of UGASports LIVE.