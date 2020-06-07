This week, Jake Reuse, Trent Smallwood and Dayne Young talk Georgia Bulldog sports from their own homes. The trio break down the transfer of JT Daniels as well as the two newest commitments. Check out the nickname Jake's fan club made up about when he breaks the news on major Bulldog scoops.

Also, strong opinions on Dylan Fairchild and Marquis Groves-Killebrew and what strengths each have and what they can bring to the Georgia football team.

What about scholarship issues?

Find out all of this and more in this four-minute recap of UGASports LIVE -