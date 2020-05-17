This week, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Trent Smallwood, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia Bulldog sports from their offices at home.

Here is a three-minute recap of UGASports LIVE, in which they talk about what Georgia's schedule may look like, as well as the schedules of some other teams (including a problem that could come up with Notre Dame). Also, there are some interesting discussions on the Dawgs' recruiting, pertaining to a few linebackers they are interested in. Plus, which staff member do you think of when you hear the word doughnuts?

(Some of the language may be considered salty)