Best of UGASports LIVE
This week, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, Trent Smallwood, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia Bulldog sports from their offices at home.
Here is a three-minute recap of UGASports LIVE, in which they talk about what Georgia's schedule may look like, as well as the schedules of some other teams (including a problem that could come up with Notre Dame). Also, there are some interesting discussions on the Dawgs' recruiting, pertaining to a few linebackers they are interested in. Plus, which staff member do you think of when you hear the word doughnuts?
(Some of the language may be considered salty)
In case you missed the full podcast, here it is: