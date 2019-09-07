As for the former Pierce County star, the quarterback nicknamed “The Mailman” delivered a 9-of-13 performance for 124 yard and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a 1-yard score.

Bennett, who entered the game late in the second quarter, actually saw more time in the game than Fromm, who completed 10 of 11 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown before coming out of the game.

“I was preparing for this week like I was last week, hoping to get in the game,” Bennett said. “Running out there, throwing a pass to my buddy Fitz (tight end John FitzPatrick) was pretty cool. It was surreal. I’ve been dreaming about that for a long time.”

More than likely, it’s only going to be those occasions when the Bulldogs are comfortably ahead. Saturday’s 63-17 rout of Murray State was one of those times, and Bennett responded by throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running for another in the 46-point win.

As the top backup for Jake Fromm, Stetson Bennett knows he won’t get a ton of opportunities for Georgia this fall.

"I thought I played OK. Obviously the one bad play on the interception was stupid. But even the touchdown on the wheel route (to Robertson), I didn’t drive it like I should have. I know I’ve got to go back and watch this film and see what I did better.”

No, Bennett wasn’t perfect.

His second possession, early in the third quarter, resulted in a 35-yard pick-6 by Murray State defensive back Nigel Walton.

“It was the right read; the safety went over. It’s just different in a game,” Bennett said. “I didn’t take my drop as soon as I should have, to get it out on time. I was a half second late. The dude broke on it. That’s just another thing I’ve been working on, getting it out in time, working on game speed every day in practice.”

Head coach Kirby Smart deferred to making a comment until watching the film.

“It’s hard to assess it. I want to watch it and see it in a little slower motion, but I was happy he got to play, certainly. i wanted him to play against Vanderbilt. He needs all the playing experience he can. You can take every rep in practice you want, you can do every scrimmage you want, but getting the opportunity to go out in games and play is really important for his confidence, for him to grow, for him to understand that your reps in practice are valuable,” Smart said. “You've got to take those and process information and make decisions, do that and grow as a quarterback, because he's one play away at all times.

To Bennett’s credit, he was much better after that.

Georgia’s next possession resulted in a 15-yard touchdown pass to Demetris Robertson, before tossing a pass to freshman Dominick Blaylock who took it in for a 25-yard score.

A 2-yarder by Bennett in the fourth quarter capped the scoring for the Bulldogs.

