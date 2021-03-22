Count Ben Cleveland as someone who believes Georgia’s offensive line is going to be just fine.

Naturally, Cleveland may be a bit biased in his assessment. However, the former Bulldog right guard bases his opinion on the fact coaches spent considerable time last year working with the players they’d be relying on this fall.

“We developed a lot of depth last year just with everything going on with Covid and things like that so we had a lot of guys play a lot of spots,” Cleveland said. “I think that’s going to help them a lot.”

That certainly appears to be the case so far this spring, as the coaches continue to mix and match different pieces before settling on what ultimately will be the starting five.

During his two spring sessions with the media, head coach Kirby Smart has harped on the fact that he and Georgia’s assistant have focused a lot on culture and accountability.

Making sure players understand the importance of buying into the process, and not necessarily where they fit in the lineup, has been a primary objective.

Offensive line coach Matt Luke told reporters recently he believes his players have taken that message to heart.

“I think we have been focusing on culture and unselfishness and buying in. Guys like Jamaree (Salyer) coming back and (Justin) Shaffer and Warren Ericson, they have been doing a great job of leading,” Luke said. “I think, with guys that have some experience, it does give you a little bit of flexibility. Without having a spring last year, I am really excited about the competition coming up this spring.”

Cleveland agrees.

The Toccoa native said the younger members of Georgia’s offensive line will do well to follow the lead of his two former teammates. Their experience, he said, should prove invaluable.

“I expect Jamaree, Justin and some of those other guys who have been here a while to step up with that leadership role, just like they’ve done in the last couple of years,” Cleveland said. “I don’t think they’re going to miss a beat or take a step back with that. Those guys are going to handle it just fine.”

There does not appear to be any shortage of options.

Last year, Salyer started nine of Georgia’s 10 games at left tackle. However, this spring, Borderick Jones and Xavier Truss are seeing their opportunities. Freshman Amarius Mims is receiving a look as well.

If one of the three can prove he’s capable of handling the job, it will allow Salyer to move inside to guard, which in theory could make the offensive line even stronger.

But even if it does not pan out, Salyer's flexibility within the offensive line will benefit the Bulldogs throughout the year.

“I think, anytime you have some flexibility with guys like Jamaree that can play multiple spots, and Shaffer and Warren that can play multiple spots, it gives you some flexibility,” Luke said. “Obviously, competition is huge at every position. Anytime that you have competition, I think that is what makes Georgia special, the ability to have competition at those positions. It makes everybody better.”

Luke said the spring will be invaluable for everyone involved.

“I think that anytime you have to replace people, it is tough, especially going against a quality defense. I do think that, moving forward, we do have some pieces to the puzzle, but they have to go in there and get the experience,” Luke said. “That is why guys like Jamaree, guys like Shaffer, guys like Warren Ericson, that have been around, they can help set the tempo and lead these guys moving forward.”