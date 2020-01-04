SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Saturday brought to a close to one of the most talked-about recruitments in Georgia's Class of 2020, with five-star Kelee Ringo announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs during the All-American Bowl.

Ringo says it was only recently that he decided where he was going.

“I’ve probably known for a week or two," he said. "Everybody in the media saw me wearing my clothes and thinking I was choosing another school, but I’ve just been taking it easy and enjoying the process.”

So, why was Georgia the destination for the nation's No. 2 cornerback who calls Arizona home?

“I feel like it’s where I can see myself for the next three-to-four years. It’s just a great place for me," Ringo said. "Coach Kirby Smart is a great coach, and he’s a DB fanatic himself. He’s coached under Coach Nick Saban, arguably one of the greatest coaches historically. I can definitely see myself getting developed there. Coach [Charlton] Warren is a great coach. He takes care of his DBs, and they know what they want to do with their program. They’ve been really successful in the past, as well.”

Having a couple of Bulldogs, past and present, offer their thoughts made the decision all the easier.

“I spoke with Deandre Baker, and I talked to Eric Stokes on all my visits. They told me it’s a great fit, and DBs are going to get on the field, regardless," Ringo said. "They play a lot of guys, and they put you in the right position to make plays.”

Now, Ringo is spreading the same message to the youth.

“Georgia is the place to be, man. Any ‘21 recruits, you’ve got to take a visit up there. They’ll get you right," he said. "They’re going to be consistently successful. To the fans at Georgia, I’m coming to the G. I’m ready to put on."