***** Elite DL Jamil Burroughs honors his mother today on her birthday with his commitment. He tells his story here in this exclusive video: pic.twitter.com/s6wZoKa5t8 — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 25, 2018

Jamil Burroughs is a Georgia Bulldog. Kirby Smart and his staff beat out Alabama, Clemson and many others for the Rivals100 defensive lineman out of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern. August 25 is his mother's birthday, so Burroughs announced his college choice at her birthday party in front of family and friends. He is so happy about his decision to play between the hedges.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I have known it was Georgia for a few of months now," said Burroughs. "I just knew it. I was there for a Junior Day early in 2018 and I just felt the click with coach Kirby Smart and coach Tray Scott. I really click with the whole entire staff. "Coach Smart has been recruiting me since he was at Alabama, so I feel he is the guy for me and he and his staff will get me where I want to be in the future. "I grew up a Georgia fan, Georgia was the first school to offer me and I always liked them, but I had Alabama and Auburn higher than Georgia last season. That Junior Day really changed things for me. "Coach Scott and coach Smart really made a big impact. They both are great guys, great coaches and I love their energy. I know they will take care of me, bring me up when I am down and I feel I can talk to those two about anything. I know they will be there for me.

"I have visited Georgia over a dozen times. I feel so at home. I am very comfortable there and I feel like I know almost everyone there." — Burroughs