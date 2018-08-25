Behind the Scenes: Jamil Burroughs is a Georgia Bulldog
***** Elite DL Jamil Burroughs honors his mother today on her birthday with his commitment. He tells his story here in this exclusive video: pic.twitter.com/s6wZoKa5t8— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 25, 2018
Jamil Burroughs is a Georgia Bulldog.
Kirby Smart and his staff beat out Alabama, Clemson and many others for the Rivals100 defensive lineman out of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern.
August 25 is his mother's birthday, so Burroughs announced his college choice at her birthday party in front of family and friends.
He is so happy about his decision to play between the hedges.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I have known it was Georgia for a few of months now," said Burroughs. "I just knew it. I was there for a Junior Day early in 2018 and I just felt the click with coach Kirby Smart and coach Tray Scott. I really click with the whole entire staff.
"Coach Smart has been recruiting me since he was at Alabama, so I feel he is the guy for me and he and his staff will get me where I want to be in the future.
"I grew up a Georgia fan, Georgia was the first school to offer me and I always liked them, but I had Alabama and Auburn higher than Georgia last season. That Junior Day really changed things for me.
"Coach Scott and coach Smart really made a big impact. They both are great guys, great coaches and I love their energy. I know they will take care of me, bring me up when I am down and I feel I can talk to those two about anything. I know they will be there for me.
"Coach Scott is my guy. He has a great energy about him and he treats his players like they are one of his sons. I like his personality and I have a real connection with him. We have a bond and I feel real close to him. He pushes his players because he cares about him.
"I cannot really say I picked Georgia because of one thing. It is everything about Georgia. I just want to be part of the Georgia program. I can't wait to be there, play for the great coaches and make an impact. I feel I can do big things there and they can help me start my future.
"Georgia is going to win National Championships. I think Georgia will win a lot of championships in the near future. They might win two before I get there, then more when I arrive. I feel confident that I will get a National Championship ring while I am at Georgia.
"I am proud to be able to call myself a Georgia commit now. It means a lot to me. I have made the right decision. I know it is going to help me and my family in the future. Georgia will set me up. I know they will get me where I need to be.
"This is all for my mother. She has worked so hard for me. I recognize that and I am honoring her with this decision. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't even be getting recruited right now. She has moved to help me, she has taken me everywhere I needed to go and she has done everything for me. This is for her."