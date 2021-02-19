The Sorey family is quite familiar with the offerings in Athens.

Elder cousin, Xavian, signed with the Bulldogs in the early period in December and made his way to campus in January.

Now, his younger cousin, Dequayvious, has plans to follow in his cousin's footsteps.

“The reason why I went ahead and committed now was that I felt it was the right move for me," he said. "Georgia is family. When I went on the visit, it felt like home.”