Behind the Scenes: 2021 OL Jared Wilson: 'I’m just happy to be a Dawg'
Georgia's Thursday morning pickup of West Forsyth offensive lineman Jared Wilson may have come as a surprise to some, but the three-star junior says he knew where he was going well before he announ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news