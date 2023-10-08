The numbers are impressive for any quarterback. For a player making just his sixth career start, they're downright eye-popping.

In Georgia's 51-13 win over Kentucky, Bulldog quarterback Carson Beck completed 28-of-35 passes for 389 yards. He added four touchdowns to that total, along with one interception.

For a Georgia offense that has had its fits and starts through the first five games, Beck's sparkling performance came at a great time.

"I mean as we continue to play I think, not even just me individually but us collectively as an offense, we’re starting to mesh more and starting to find that bond between each other, find that execution piece," Beck said. "The running game was working well tonight, the pass game works well. Those kind of feed off of each other and obviously that only benefits me and the offense."

Running back Kendall Milton has been around Beck for a long time. The two came to Georgia together as part of the Covid-affected Class of 2020.

Both Milton and Beck have battled through adversity during their Georgia careers. Milton is as proud as anyone of what his quarterback is doing now.

"That’s one thing I told Carson. He’s getting more comfortable," Milton said. "I told him this is his offense, everybody’s following behind you. You’re on fire, we’re on fire, that’s how it works. Before the game, he told us, don’t worry about what anybody else is saying. Just focus on you and your game. I feel like everybody on the offense kind of took that to heart."

Beck's confidence should be sky-high after the Kentucky game, especially since it came on the heels of a road win at Auburn where he lit it up in the second half.

But Milton feels Beck has always had that confidence about him. Offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild agreed, noting Beck's composure and ability to keep the offense on the same page.

"He’s just continuously chopping," Fairchild said. "He’s just continuously done the right thing, been composed the whole season, and stayed poised and trusted in us. We trust in him too. It’s just him constantly chopping wood over and over that’s making this work."

Beck is just one piece, albeit a big one, of Georgia's offense. Smart repeatedly alluded to the run game working well and opening up the passing game against the Wildcats. That will be a huge benefit to Beck moving forward, if that aspect of the game continues to work.

But it's plain to see Beck getting better and more comfortable with each passing week. One of the biggest question marks for Georgia coming into the season, Beck is continuing to show why the Georgia staff handed him the keys in his fourth season in Athens.

"I think each week, as we continue to improve as a team, and obviously improve individually, we’re just gaining confidence as an offense," Beck said.