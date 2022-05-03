Georg bats spark comeback over KSU

The win boosted the 16th-ranked Bulldogs to 31-14 ahead of this weekend’s big SEC series against Vanderbilt. Kennesaw State fell to 26-17.

“KSU pitcher (Pinson Smith) has a really good changeup. It’s one of those you know it’s coming, but you still can’t hit it,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He (Blaylock) saw six in a row in that at-bat, finally got one and snuck it down the line and that shifted the momentum back to us.”

A bases-clearing double by Garrett Blaylock did the trick, bringing the Bulldogs back within one before the Dawgs added three more in the sixth to enable Georgia to surge past the Owls, 10-7.

After spotting Kennesaw State a four-run lead, Georgia entered the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Owls searching for some momentum.

After Connor Tate’s two-run single put Georgia up 2-0 in the first, Jaden Woods took the mound for the Bulldogs. Stricklin hoped to see the sophomore lefty get back on track after giving up a pair of home runs at LSU, including a two-run walk off in Sunday’s win by the Tigers.

Although the sampling was small, Woods’ perfect first inning no doubt did a lot for the sophomore’s confidence.

“We just wanted to get him right back up on the horse,” Stricklin said. “That was the bottom line. He was going to throw one inning. It gave him the chance to stretch, get loose and take all the time he wants and not to rush in the bullpen mode. We hoped it was going to be less than 15 pitches (it was 11). His velo was 93-94 mph. We just wanted him to get some positive vibes. That’s what that was all about.”

Unfortunately, the next two teammates who followed were not quite so fortunate.

Freshman Coleman Willis and sophomore Luke Wagner were charged with seven runs over the next two innings, pushing the Owls ahead 7-3.

“I hate it for Coleman Willis. He gave up a ground ball that tips off of Parks Harber’s glove, had a double play ball that we bobbled and didn’t get him out of the inning, and it just didn’t go his way,” Stricklin said. “I told him when I took him out it’s going to turn for you. He’s frustrated, but he’s got a lot of ability. And we’re going to need him.”

Will Pearson and Max DeJong (1-0) followed with 3.2 innings of scoreless before Georgia’s bats ultimately pushed the Bulldogs in front.

Blaylock’s bases-clearing double brought the Bulldogs within in before adding three more in the sixth to take a 9-7 lead. A sacrifice fly by Cole Tate, an RBI single by Harber (3 for 5, RBI), and a bases-loaded walk to Blaylock accounted for the runs.

Corey Collins capped the scoring for Georgia with a solo home run in the eighth, his 10th of the year.

As shaky as Willis and Wagner were, the rest of the bullpen finished the game strong.

After two scoreless from DeJong, the Bulldogs received a scoreless seventh from Davis Rokose, Chandler Marsh, and Jack Gowen, who stranded two in the ninth before picking up his 10th save.

NOTE: Stricklin said after the game that he hopes shortstop Cole Tate (stress fracture) will be cleared by doctors Wednesday. If so, Tate will take batting practice Wednesday and Thursday. Barring any setbacks, Tate could start this weekend’s series against Vanderbilt.

Boxscore

