Georgia hoped to build off its momentum of last week’s series win over Vanderbilt. Instead, the Bulldogs fell flat in Friday’s opener against Kentucky (22-9, 7-6), losing 6-1 in a game that saw Scott Stricklin’s team strand 11 runners.

“Eleven runners left on base; that’s a lot of ducks left out there,” Stricklin said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to get hits with runners in scoring position, and we didn’t do it.”

Even on a night when Ryan Webb (2-2) struggled at times to spot his fastball, the left-hander pitched well enough to win.

Webb did allow three of the runs, although just two were earned, with one walk and eight strikeouts before leaving with two out in the seventh.

“It was one of those nights where my fastball command just wasn’t where it normally is,” Webb said. “It’s like every time I would call in, it would go up, down, and vice-versa. I felt really good with my slider and changeup, and I think that bailed me out a little tonight.”

The Bulldogs (21-12, 5-8) didn't lack for opportunities.

In the fourth inning, Georgia put the leadoff batters on, but failed to score after Riley King and Cole Tate both struck out. Chaney Rogers flew out to end the inning.

Stricklin was asked why he didn't bunt with King, with his team down by just a 2-0 score.

“You’ve got Riley King up there, a fifth-year senior, and you feel pretty good about letting him swing away—especially when they'd shortened up their defense and brought some guys in like we were going to bunt,” Stricklin said. “There were a lot of holes out there; we felt it was the right thing to do to let him swing away, and it didn’t work out. We wanted to go for the knockout blow and have a big inning instead of giving up the one out.”

Give credit to Kentucky starter Cole Stupp (4-2). The Milton High grad allowed 10 hits with one walk and struck out eight, but only gave up the one run.

“We kind of knew what he was going to do. But hats off to him; he pitched a heck of a game,” said third baseman Garrett Blaylock, who went 3 for 4 on the night. “We knew he had a good changeup and was going to throw a good sinking fastball, but we couldn't do anything with that information.”

Despite it all, the Bulldogs only found themselves down 2-0 until an error by Blaylock at third, when he let a ball go right through his legs, leading to a pair of unearned runs. Both came on bases-loaded walks by Nolan Crisp and Collin Caldwell.

Kentucky capped the scoring with two more runs in the ninth.

