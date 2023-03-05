LAWRENCEVILLE – One day after scoring 16 runs on Saturday to clinch this weekend’s series against Georgia Tech, Georgia’s offense found the going tough in Sunday’s finale.

As a result, the Bulldogs (8-3) dropped a 4-1 decision to Georgia Tech at Coolray Field.

“We won the series, you always want to win a series, but you hate losing the last game because you don’t want it going into the next week,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “You won the war but kind of lost the battle today. Bottom line, I thought we played really, really well on Friday and Saturday, but not so much today.”

Both teams actually found hits difficult to come by.

Georgia only collected two, with Georgia Tech scratching out five. However, eight walks by the Bulldogs would give Yellow Jacket hitters extra opportunities they would ultimately take advantage of.

Georgia Tech led off with singles in each of the first three innings against Nolan Crisp (1-1), with the Yellow Jackets (10-2) loading the bases with nobody out in the third before scoring a pair on a single by Angelo Dispigna.

Freshman Matthew Hoskins took over from there and kept the score right there.

The young right-hander struck out Stephen Reid and Jack Rubenstein before getting opposing pitcher Jackson Finley on a short fly ball to right, ending the inning.

Hoskins continued his good work in the fourth, striking out three more batters after a leadoff hit-by-pitch. He did not allow a hit or a walk in his two innings, with 22 of his pitches going for strikes.

“He really good,” Stricklin said. “We would have liked to put him out there for one more inning, but he pitched on Tuesday. He wants to pitch every single day. He’s a tough kid, but we’ve just got to make sure we take care of him.”

An RBI single by Connor Tate off Finley cut Tech’s lead to one in the bottom of the fourth only to see the Jackets get the run right back in the fifth on a four-pitch walk by Chandler Marsh.

Collin Caldwell got a huge out in the fifth when he struck out Reid with runners at second and third.

Tech made it 4-1 in the seventh, albeit on a questionable play.

Rubenstein led off the inning against Zach DeVito with a line drive down the line in left, with the ball scooting under the fence for an apparently ground-rule double. The left-fielder Tate threw his hands up to signal the play, but third base umpire Douglas Vines allowed Rubenstein to move on over to third.

He scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly.

“It’s the ground rule. When it goes underneath the fence, you put your hands up and it’s a dead ball,” Stricklin said. “But the umpire has to go check it. We actually talked about it before the game. But when Connor saw the guy starting to run, he reached under for the ball. It’s just one of those things, a little bit of a brain cramp.”

However, the way Georgia Tech reliever Ben King (2-0) was pitching, the play did not matter in regard to the outcome of the game.

King relieved starter Finley and shut down Georgia’s bats on two hits with three strikeouts over three innings before closer Terry Busse followed with a scoreless eighth and ninth to pick up his fifth save.

“When they have a lead late, they’re really tough,” Stricklin said. “That was what was so big about Friday and Saturday, getting those early leads, because it took those guys out of the game.”

Despite the loss, Stricklin was pleased with what he saw from his bullpen allowed just two earned runs over the final seven innings.

Hoskins’ two scoreless innings, along with some solid work by Marsh, DeVito (2 IP 1 ER, 3 strikeouts), and Dalton Rhadans’ scoreless ninth highlighted the afternoon.

“I’m really encouraged by (Hoskins and I’m really encouraged by Zach DeVito,” Stricklin said. “His last outing (Tuesday) against Presbyterian was very good, and I was encouraged by what I saw today.”

Boxscore

Next Up

Georgia travels to North Augusta at SRP Park on Tuesday to take on Georgia Southern, before going to Statesboro on Wednesday for a second game against the Eagles. Georgia returns home on Friday for the first of three against Charleston Southern.