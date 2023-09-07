The SEC announced its conference basketball schedule on Thursday and Georgia fans will see many of the best teams the league has to offer.

Five of the Bulldogs' nine home conference games will be against teams that took part in the NCAA Tournament.

Those games include contests against Arkansas (Jan. 10), Tennessee (Jan. 13), Alabama (Jan. 31), Auburn (24) and Texas A&M (March 2).

Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

The Bulldogs open SEC play with a road game at Missouri on Jan. 6 before returning home to face Arkansas and Tennesee.

Other home conference games for the Bulldogs include LSU (Jan. 24), South Carolina (Feb. 3), Florida (Feb. 17) and Ole Miss (March 5).

Georgia’s road schedule for league play includes a pair of two-game road swings. The Bulldogs will visit South Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 20, as well as Mississippi State on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Along with the opener at Missouri, the Bulldogs travel to Florida on Saturday, Jan. 27; Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Feb. 21; LSU on Tuesday, Feb. 27; and Auburn on Saturday, March 9 for the regular-season finale.

The SEC Tournament will held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the eighth time in the last 11 seasons on March 13-17, 2024.

In total, the Bulldogs will host 18 home games at Stegeman this season. The non-conference home slate is headlined by visits from Wake Forest on Friday, Nov. 10, and Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 5.