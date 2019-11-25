Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin had nothing but good words to say about his 2020 signing class, announced Monday afternoon.

“This is one of the best recruiting classes we’ve put together since we’ve been at Georgia,” said Stricklin. “It’s big on numbers and big on talent. We feel like it has depth at every position. I want to thank Scott Daeley and Sean Kenny for their hard work in helping to put this dynamic class together.”

This year’s recruiting class (listed below in alphabetical order) will arrive from the high school ranks, including 14 from Georgia and one from Pennsylvania:

Dwight ALLEN (OF, Milton, Ga., 6-1, 190, R-R, Woodward Academy)

Attends Woodward Academy where he plays for Jose Fernandez.…Batted .321 with a home run, 21 RBI and 18 stole bases as a junior for the War Eagles.…Made 30 starts in center field as team went 25-10, won region 4-AAAA and reached quarterfinals of the state playoffs.…Also a three-year letterman in football as a running back/wide receiver with scholarship offers to play in college.…Hit .400 for the War Eagles as a sophomore in 2018, when the team won the region title for the second straight year…Played summer baseball with the Mets Scout Team and Georgia Bombers and part of Perfect Game WWBA 17U National Qualifier and PBR Classic Champions.

Hank BEARDEN (RHP, Rocky Face, Ga., 6-0, 175, L-R, Northwest Whitfield HS)

Attends Northwest Whitfield, where he plays for Todd Middleton…Posted an 8-2 record, 1.66 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 54.2 innings as a junior for the Bruins. …Also batted .336 with five home runs and 26 RBI. …Named 2019 All-Area and All Region Player of the Year…Named the 2018 All-Area Player of the Year as a sophomore after going 5-5 with a 2.01 ERA and four saves with 92 strikeouts in 62.2 innings.

Collin CALDWELL (LHP, Powder Springs, Ga., 5-11, 190, R-L, Harrison H

Attends Harrison where he plays for Mark Elkins.…Tallied a team-best 5-1 record, 1.66 ERA and team-leading 72 strikeouts in 56 innings as a junior for the Hoyas.…Helped squad go 29-8 an win the Region 6-6A title and advance to the state semifinals…Named 1st Team All-County, All-Region and selected to Team Georgia…Played summer baseball with 643 Cougars and won the Perfect Game Memorial Day Championship…Son of Melissa and Chris Caldwell.

Corey COLLINS (C, Suwanee, Ga., 6-3, 220, L-R, North Gwinnett HS)

Attends North Gwinnett where he plays for Ryan Moity.…Batted .483 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI, all team-bests as a junior for the Bulldogs.…Helped team to a 31-8 record, claimed the Region 6-7A title and advanced to the state semifinals.…Named 2019 Gwinnett County Player of the Year and All-State honors plus been named All-Region and All-County in 2018 and 2019. …Selected to participate in 2019 USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline.

Max DeJONG (RHP, Powder Springs, Ga., 6-1, 200, R-R, Hillgrove HS)

Attends Hillgrove where he plays for David Richardson. …Posted a 3-0 record and team-best 1.34 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 31 innings for the Hawks. …Led team to a 32-10 record and state runner-up finish in the Class 7A playoffs. …Earned All-State and All-Region honors in 2019…An Honor Roll student with a 3.5 GPA…Played summer baseball with the Nelson Baseball School.

Fernando GONZALEZ (C, Marietta, Ga., 5-10, 180, R-R, North Cobb Christian School)

Attends North Cobb Christian where he plays for James Keane. …Batted .373 with one home run and 29 RBI in 40 games for the Eagles. …Primarily a catcher but saw action at third base, shortstop and went 1-0 with 15 strikeouts in six innings on the mound…Earned the Coach’s Award in 2019 as the squad went 38-8-3. …Originally from Panama City, Panama…Played summer baseball with Team Elite/Braves Scout Team and won an elite title.

Parks HARBER (3B, Atlanta, Ga., 6-3, 215, R-R, The Westminster School)

Attends The Westminster School where he plays for Chad Laney. …Batted .431 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI as a junior for the Wildcats. …Helped team to a 25-13 mark and state runner up finish in the 2018 GHSA 3A region. …Named First Team All-State and 2018 Class 3A Player of the Year plus honored by the Atlanta 400 Club as an All-Star…Also a three-year letterman on the football team where he served as the quarterback and led the team to the AAA state playoffs in 2018.

Patrick HOLLOMAN (LHP, McDonough, Ga., 6-1, 195, L-L, Ola HS)

Attends Ola where he plays for Beau Edwards…Posted a 6-1 record, team-best 1.00 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 48.2 innings as a junior for the Mustangs as they won the state title with a 29-12 mark. …Also batted a team-best.338 with seven home runs and 30 RBI in 2019…Named All-State and selected to Team Georgia…Played summer baseball with the Georgia Jackets.

Caleb KETCHUP (SS, Marietta, Ga., 5-10, 160, R-R, Holy Innocents Episcopal HS)

Attends Holly Innocents Episcopal where he plays for D.C. Aiken. …Batted a team-best 439 with four home runs, 62 RBI and 28 stolen bases as a junior for the Golden Bears…Named team’s Most Valuable Player, a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger recipient as the squad finished 16-12. …Also earned letters in football. …Played summer baseball with the Georgia Bombers and Mets Scout Team.

Trippe MOORE III (OF, Forsyth, Ga., 6-0, 185, R-R, Mary Persons HS)

Attends Mary Persons where he plays for Clae Mathis. …Batted .407 and led the team and region with seven home runs plus, had 33 RBI and a school record 18 stolen bases as a junior for the Bulldogs. …Excelled as a pitcher with a school record 1.01 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 76 innings. …Posted a perfect fielding percentage with 10 assists, both school records. …Helped team to 25-9 mark and the Region 2-AAAA region title…Named All-State and Region 2-AAAA Player of the Year.

Will PEARSON (RHP, Watkinsville, Ga., 6-2, 170, R-R, North Oconee HS)

Attends North Oconee where he plays for Jay Lasley. …Posted a 4-3 mark, nine saves, 1.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched as a junior for the Titans as they went 27-6 and advanced to the state semifinals. …Also saw action at shortstop and batted .281 with two home runs and 20 RBI in 2019. …Named Co-Region Pitcher of the Year in Region 8-4A and to the Georgia Dugout 4A All-State 1st Team. Son of former Georgia basketball assistant Phillip Pearson.

Garrett SPIKES (INF, Lawrenceville, Ga., 6-4, 195, L-R, Mountain View HS)

Attends Mountain View where he plays for Jason Johnson. …Batted .330 with team-best five home runs and 33 RBI as a junior for the Bears. …Also saw action on the mound, going 2-2 with a 0.80 ERA in 26 innings with 20 strikeouts to help the squad to a 20-12 record. …Named 2019 Outstanding Player and 2018 Defensive Player of the Year…Currently career-leader in doubles, triples, RBI and second in home runs…Earned Gwinnett Daily Post All-County honors

Liam SULLIVAN (LHP, Sandy Springs, Ga., 6-6, 230, L-L, The Marist School)

Attends The Marist School, where he plays for Mike Strickland. …Registered a 10-1 record, 1.41 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched as a junior for the War Eagles…Also saw action at first base and batted .336 with four home runs and 35 RBI as team went 26-8. …Part of AAAA state semifinals squad in 2018 and earned All-Region honors in 2018 and 2019…Earned two letters in football and part of 2017 region champions…Participated in Buddy Baseball, Habitat for Humanity, Shelter Arms, Sunrise Assisted Living community service projects.

Luke WAGNER (LHP/OF, New Cumberland, Penn., 6-0, 175, R-L, Red Land HS)

Attends Red Land where he plays for Nate Ebbert. …Two-way standout, posting an 11-2 record, 1.44 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 68 innings, all team-bests as a junior for the Patriots…Also saw action in center field and batted a team-leading .385 with two home runs, 18 RBI, and 18 stolen bases in leading the squad to a the 5A state title and 25-3 record. …Participated in the POP League and POP High School All-Star Game…Lettered twice in basketball.

Jaden WOODS (LHP, Warner Robins, Ga., 6-2, 190, L-L, Houston County HS)

Attends Houston County where he plays for Matt Hopkins. …Posted a 9-2 record and 1.18 ERA in 58 innings as a junior for the Bears plus batted .314 with a .395 on base percentage and 18 RBI. …Helped the Bears to the 6A Elite Eight of the playoffs and won the Region 1-6A title.