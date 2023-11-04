Georgia baseball fans can get their first look—a long look—at Wes Johnson’s inaugural Bulldog squad on Sunday when instate rival Kennesaw State comes to Foley Field for an exhibition game between the two programs.

The two teams will play a 14-inning game with the first pitch scheduled for noon. Admission is free.

Georgia is coming off a 7-5 loss last Saturday in Jacksonville to College World Series runner-up Florida, but overall, Johnson came away pleased with what he saw.

“There were a lot of takeaways, but if you’re going to ask me for one, it would be that we competed. That was something that was going to be big for me,” Johnson said earlier this week. “I think we probably saw the guy (Jac Caglianone) who is going to go 1-1 in the draft on the mound. I thought we competed well against him, even though it was one inning.”

Among the many newcomers, Mississippi State transfer Slate Alford and Baylor transfer Kolby Branch have opened Johnson’s eyes.

Johnson called Slate, who can play three of the five infield positions, “one of the most underrated players in the country, while Branch has been consistently good from the first day he set foot on campus.

“We had some good at-bats. We had the bases loaded, Slate hit a ball 102, and it was a double play. Branch took the guy to the warning track, and he catches it against the fence,” Johnson said. “So, you look at some of the at-bats as far as the actual result, racking up hits and runs, they weren’t there. But the way we competed in the box, that was probably my biggest takeaway.”

There also were some positive takeaways on the mound.

Although Johnson is not ready to say who might start or relieve for his Bulldogs come spring, arm talent does not seem to be a problem.

Against Florida, Leighton Finley, Brian Zeldin, Daniel Padysak, Brandt Pancer, Zachary Harris, Kolten Smith, and Tyler McLoughlin all pitched at least one scoreless inning. Pancer went 1.1 innings, while Josh Roberge went 1.2.

“Finley got us off to a really good start, filled up the strike zone, and did some decent stuff, and was 94-96 (mph). Zeldin came in and was really spinning some breaking balls.'

There were several other standouts.

"The guy me who I thought threw the ball really well, just had some tough luck and some close calls—Joshua (Roberge) threw the ball well. He sat 94-95 with a really good slider,” Johnson said. “Kolten Smith had a really good day. Zach Harris is another one who came in and really pounded the bottom of the zone with a sinker at 95.

“Tyler McLoughlin has had a good fall and finished the game for us. There were a lot of positives on the mound. We’ll throw one or two more guys this weekend who didn’t throw last weekend, but we’ll also get some more of those other guys out there.”

Finley, who had his ups and downs as a true freshman, could really be one to watch.

The Richmond Hill native is one of several pitchers who have seen an uptick in velocity since Johnson’s arrival, and apparently is developing his secondary pitchers as well.

“He’s going to pitch a massive role. What capacity, whether it’s starter or reliever, I don’t know yet. But he’s going to throw a lot,” Johnson said. “The biggest thing you see is his velocity has jumped. We’ve gotten the slider a little better, the changeup is a little better. He threw a changeup that first inning to (Florida’s Colby) Shelton and we were like, oh my goodness, there it is. We’ve seen him throw it out here, but going back to some of the stuff we’ve talked about, you want to see it from the other team.”

Although Sunday’s exhibition marks the end of fall practice, the NCAA does grant programs an additional 10 days to continue working on fundamentals and situational play before preseason practice begins in January.

“I don’t think you accomplish everything. But, heck, I remember last year, obviously I was at a different place and we won a national title, but you always want more. If you’re not wanting to accomplish more, then something’s wrong,” Johnson said. “I constantly tell our guys, there’s always another level. But we’ve got our foundation in, I’ll put it that way. I like our foundation of where we’re at, how we’re competing, and how we’re working.”