Baseball class small by design, but talented

Georgia’s 2023 baseball signing class was small by design, but head coach Scott Stricklin told UGASports Monday not to let the numbers fool anyone.

“We signed what we needed. We’ve just made a habit of not over-recruiting, and I think it really helps us in the long run, because we know when we recruit them, they're going to be here,” Stricklin said. “That’s just something we really take pride in, of not going overboard in recruiting. We have nine really good players, and nine kids we think can come in and contribute right away.”

Just like in the professional ranks, one never has enough pitching, and Stricklin believes the additions of lefty Jarvis Evans (Buford), along with righties Leighton Finley (Richmond Hill), Blake Gillespie (Medway High), and Matthew Hoskins (Peachtree Ridge) have a chance to be immediate contributors.

The Bulldogs also supplemented their middle infield with Tanner Knowles (Perry), Jonathan Little (Sandy Creek), and Josh Tate (Starrs Mill), while adding a couple of power-hitting outfielders: Justin Thomas (Benedictine) and Luke Boykin (Wayne County), who could have huge impacts.

A 6-foot-1, 189-pounder, Boykin blasted 14 home runs last year for Wayne County, while the 6-foot, 180-pound Thomas is one of the best all-around athletes in the state, also starring on the football field for the Cadets out of Savannah.

Last year, Thomas batted .455 with a team-leading 56 hits with eight home runs, 16 stolen bases, and 45 RBI.

On the football field last fall, Thomas scored 34 touchdowns and had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards. Last week in a 63-7 win over Luella in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs, Thomas scored a career-high five touchdowns.

“I can tell you that everyone at North Oconee thinks he's the best player on the face of the earth. They think he’s Bo Jackson, because he’s killed them in baseball and killed them in football,” Stricklin said. “I’ve been keeping up with their high school baseball coach, to make sure those football coaches aren’t sneaking around. Several football coaches have made comments about him, how good of a football player he is. He could be a Division I football player if he wanted to be, but he made the decision he wanted to be a baseball player, and we’re thrilled to have him.”

Ditto for the rest of the 2023 class.

“Obviously, you always need arms, and we’ve got four big-time arms, guys we think will be able to pitch right away. We need some help in the middle infield, and we have three middle infielders, and two great athletes in the outfield,” Stricklin said. “The only position that we did not recruit is catcher. We’re probably going to need to add someone at some point, but we’ve still got Fernando (Gonzalez) and Corey (Collins) for next year. Those guys are going to be juniors for next year, but we probably need to find one more catcher to add to this class. But that’s probably something we’ll just have to wait and see.”