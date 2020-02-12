“Well from my perspective I think Greg and his team are doing an outstanding job. We’ll certainly sit down and talk in the next several weeks,” Morehead said. “But I continue to have great confidence in our athletic director. As does our SEC commissioner, who reminds me that Mitch Barnhart (Kentucky AD) and Greg are the senior statesmen among the SEC athletic directors. So, I appreciate all the great work he does for us.”

“We’ll sit down and talk about everything in four or five weeks, push it forward at that point in time,” McGarity told reporters after Wednesday’s UGA Athletic Board meeting. “The president is great to work with. I’ve enjoyed it. I think we’ve talked about it since he became president in July of 2013. He's a tremendous advocate for athletics, and the university. So, it’s a great working relationship.”

Whether or not that happens, will be determined when the two men get together to address a possible contract extension sometimes over the next few weeks.

If it’s up to Georgia president Jere Morehead , Greg McGarity will continue his duties as Georgia’s athletic director after his current contract expires on June 30 of this year.

The 65-year-old McGarity has been Georgia’s AD since taking over for Damon Evans on Sept. 1 of 2010. His current salary of $675,000 ranks 13th among the SEC’s 14 ADs at last check.

Morehead was asked if the proverbial ball was in McGarity’s court.

“It’s always in his court,” Morehead said. “I have great confidence in Greg.”

With 43 years in athletic administration, McGarity is credited with the hiring of head football coach Kirby Smart, who has led the Bulldogs to three straight top 10 finishes, although his recent basketball hires of Tom Crean and Joni Taylor – have teams that are currently struggling.

McGarity is also currently overseeing Georgia’s latest round of facility upgrades that includes the $80 million football facility that’s scheduled to be completed in two years.

“Like I said, we’ll sit down and talk about it in the next four or five weeks, and go from there,” said McGarity, who said he would be comfortable working without a contract if one is not in place by the June 30 deadline.

“Oh absolutely. I’m 65. I enjoy working. So that part of it, I have no problem with that,” he said. “If I was younger it might be a different story, with four or five years. But I’m very comfortable with the way things are.”

In other news:

• McGarity said the school will revisit whether or not to buy its own aircraft for recruiting instead of leasing airplanes and helicopters for use by head coach Kirby Smart and his staff.

“Yeah, we’re having a review of aviation department. We’ll talk about that more in May but we may get back in the aviation world,” McGarity said. “We’ve gone through it, we wanted to do it as sort of a financial test to see how it compared to the way it used to be when we did have access to aircraft. So, we’ll go through that and have some comparative data to make some decisions there.”

• McGarity also expressed confidence in both men’s basketball coach Tom Crean and women’s coach Joni Taylor, despite their teams’ respective struggles.

“I feel great about men’s basketball. Certainly, we’d like to win more games but if you look at the history of Tom’s resurrection of programs at Indiana. Some fans if they believed in that, Bruce Pearl would not be coaching at Auburn right now. His first three years he had losing records in the SEC,” McGarity said. “Patience isn’t king on many campuses, but we have learned patience is king as evidence with baseball. Scott Stricklin really struggled his first three years. Now we have the chance to go to the NCAA championship for the first time ever in our program three years in a row.

“It’s just new turf for us. We’re trying to do something in basketball that’s really different and to have some level of constant success. We’ve had peaks and valleys forever. We’re trying to get there. I’m excited to watch Tom’s kids play. It’s a brand of basketball that’s kind of new for all of us to see, but I have got total confidence to turn this thing around, it’s just not going to happen overnight and sure, we’d all like to win more games, it just gets down to establishing a good foundation.”

Taylor has McGarity’s backing as well.

“We’re struggling right now. We had a good win against Florida. We’ve got a tremendous gap to close once you see South Carolina and the great job Dawn Staley has done there so it just gets down to recruiting, making sure player are getting better, so same thing with Joni,” McGarity said. “She’s absolutely the total package there. She knows what we need to do. She’ll admit we’re not where we need to be but I’ve got total confidence in her to turn it around.”

• Further improvement to Foley Field won’t happen immediately, but possible expansion-remain part of the school’s current five-year plan.

“There are so many things on our table and part of the University’s five-year plan, which goes to 2025, we’ll have our list of priorities to co-exist with the University at that time. So, we’ve always had a long, long list of items,” McGarity said. “We’re prioritizing those, but certainly baseball. We’ve always wanted to get to the point where we’re walking down the street and people are holding up fingers for tickets. We’re getting to that point so certainly that’s a project that will have our attention.”

• As for beer at Sanford Stadium, it doesn’t sound like fans will be bellying up to the bar this fall.

“I’ve got to discuss that with the President at some point in time. I’m sure it will be an item for discussion in the future. But we need to be very careful with that exercise. We talked about how the concessions have really been working well lately,” McGarity said. “We saw at the fan’s experience in some stadiums, college stadiums where it really created problems, so we want to be sure we go about it the right way.

“But I have yet to give the president a proposal or give pros and cons. Just give it a full review. I just think that’ something to do our due diligence to make sure we’re not making mistakes here.”

• During Wednesday’s board meeting, members were given an update on the currently ongoing Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall expansion, which have begun with the removal of nearly 1,400 truckloads (15,000 cubic yards) of dirt.

The latest expansion, at an estimated cost of $80 million, will add a greatly expanded weight room, locker room, meeting rooms, coaches’ offices and sports medicine facility, as well as a number of other improvements for the football program. Construction for the first phase is expected to be completed by April of 2021. Phase two of the project will include a small portion of new construction and renovation of existing space, and would be completed by January of 2022.

• The grandstand at Henry Feild Stadium, home to the UGA men’s and women’s tennis teams, is nearing completion after nearly a year of construction work. Built at a cost of $8.5 million, the grandstand will officially open when the Bulldogs play host to Florida Atlantic in a dual match on Monday, Feb. 24. The tennis teams will also host an Open House to showcase their new facility on Tuesday, March 17.