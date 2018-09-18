Georgia is 3-0 and ranked second in the country. But there's one area of the team’s play that has many who count themselves among the Bulldog faithful in white-knuckle mode.

Why the lack of sacks?

Through three games, the Bulldogs have recorded just one—yes, just one sack. It's a number that puts Georgia just one from the bottom among the 130 teams that make up the FBS.

Iowa State, Liberty, and Georgia make up the one-sack club. UMass, whom the Bulldogs play in November, has zero.

So, what’s the problem? Is there one?

According to defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, part of the reason is the type of teams the Bulldogs have faced.

“We really have been getting teams that use the quick game, really the whole entire time. Quick routes, quick short passes to get a couple of yards,” Ledbetter said. “It’s frustrating, especially for me as a d-lineman. I want to make some tackles, make some plays, stuff like that. But we’ve got to play smart defense. We don’t need one guy out there trying to be a super hero and hurt the defense from that perspective.”

It’s not for lack of trying.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked during Monday’s press conference if it was fair to say the Bulldogs have been “holding back” when it comes to blitz schemes or different defensive packages designed to affect opposing QBs.

“It’s probably not fair to say that. It is probably fair to say we haven't pressured much,” Smart said. “Obviously, based on the statistics, we haven't pressured a whole lot, but I don't know that we've held back on any. I mean we're a run-stop-first team, and we haven't had a lot of opportunities. Like I said after the South Carolina game, I didn't think we rushed the passer really well and affected the quarterback. I don't think we had many opportunities last week.”

The fact the Tigers boast arguably the top quarterback in the SEC should provide the defense plenty of opportunities. Senior Drew Lock is averaging 354 yards passing per game with 11 touchdowns and just one interception so far this year.

However, it might not be so easy as Missouri has only allowed one sack in its three games.

“You just have to take whatever you can get,” Ledbetter said. “You have to fight tooth and nail just to get to him. Our goal is just to do our job and affect him in a way that’s going to put us on top.”

For those wondering, the Bulldogs did not sack Lock last year in Athens, but still rolled to a 53-28 win.

Ledbetter said although he and his teammates certainly hope to affect Lock and the Tigers’ passing game, if the Bulldogs don’t execute the rest of their defensive game plan, their job will be even more difficult.

“That’s the thing. If you don’t stop the run, then teams are going to have the option to run or pass on first and second down,” Ledbetter said. “If you can control that aspect of the game, if you can stop a team and don’t allow them to run, make them one dimensional and have to pass, then you start to pick off stuff from there.”

In other words, don’t look for Georgia to sell out trying to pressure Lock at the expense of trying to slow down Missouri’s run game.

That could prove to be quite the challenge, too. Missouri’s offensive line is every bit as big as Georgia’s, which has enabled the Tigers to rush for an average of 200 yards per game, led by tailback Larry Rountree with 47 carries for 260 yards.

“We are who we are. We're not keeping secrets. We've got tape out there of what our defense is, and they've got tape out there of what their offense is,” he said. “A lot of times you do special things in certain games, and you might have your change-ups, but for the most part, you are who you are.”