As if Georgia’s season wasn’t going badly enough, head coach Tom Crean had more distressing news following Wednesday’s 63-39 loss to Missouri when he announced that sophomore Rayshaun Hammonds will miss the rest of the year due to his foot injury

Hammonds, who injured his foot during Georgia’s 80-64 loss at Ole Miss on Feb. 23, didn't play in the loss to Missouri after re-aggravating the injury during Georgia’s 61-55 victory over Florida. Hammonds sat out the previous contest against Auburn.

The Norcross native played five minutes against the Gators before a player on the Florida squad inadvertently stepped on his right foot, sending Hammonds back to the bench.

“We’ll have a statement out later, but right now I do not see him being able to play,” Crean said. “He’s going to be out.”

Hammonds’ loss is obviously a significant blow for the Bulldogs (11-19, 2-15), who close out the regular season Saturday at South Carolina before heading to Nashville for Wednesday’s first round of the SEC Tournament.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore is Georgia’s only other player in double-figures and its second-best rebounder, averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 boards, respectively.

“Rayshaun, we’re missing him a lot,” sophomore Nicolas Claxton said prior to Crean’s announcement. “He brings a lot to the table and his play really helps us out a lot stretching the floor. Me and Rayshaun play a lot together, and that opens up the court for me, but with the loss, all we can do is keep going and stay positive.”



