As expected, the presidents and chancellors representing the 14 SEC schools voted Friday to start allowing athletes back on campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 8.

This comes two days after the NCAA Division I Council agreed to lift the moratorium on athletics due to COVID-19 as it pertains to on-campus-activities.

So, what next?

According to a release from the SEC, those activities may resume on campuses, at the discretion of each university, but only under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.

The June 8 date, according to the league office, "will begin a transitional period that will allow student-players to gradually adapt to full training and sports activity after this recent period of inactivity. Under planned developed by each university, and consistent with state and local health directives, certain activities will be permitted based on the ability to participate in controlled and safe environments, while also maintaining social distancing measures."

The decision to allow voluntary athletic activities was made with guidance by the conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. This group was created by the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors in April and comprised of a cross-section of leading public health, infectious disease and sports medicine professionals from across the SEC’s 14 member institutions. The Task Force will remain active to provide continued advice and guidance to the SEC and its members as they prepare for a return to competition.

“The safe and healthy return of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our greater university communities have been, and will continue to serve as, our guiding principle, as we navigate this complex and constantly-evolving situation,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process.

“Thanks to the blueprint established by our Task Force, and the dedicated efforts of our universities and their athletics programs, we will be able to provide our student-athletes with far better health and wellness education, medical and psychological care, and supervision than they would otherwise receive on their own while off-campus or training at public facilities as states continue to reopen,” Sankey said.

Ultimately, the hope is that the June conditioning period will serve as the lead-in to what McGarity described would be a six-week “combined spring-fall” camp to get the Bulldogs ready for the 2020 campaign.

For Georgia and other programs kicking off on Labor Day, this would begin on July 18, with two weeks of what is being described as “NFL-style OTAs,” where coaches could work with players outside of their respective film rooms before beginning the traditional fall camp in early August.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia.

However, just because football operations can once again get underway, it will be anything but business as usual.

In the announcement from the SEC, other recommendations made by the Task Force prepared a series of best practices for screening, testing, monitoring, tracing, social distancing, and maintaining cleaned environments. These recommendations will serve as a road map for each school prior to and upon the return of student-athletes to their campuses.

“While each institution will make its own decisions in creating defined plans to safely return student-athletes to activity, it is essential to employ a collaborative approach that involves input from public health officials, coaches, sports medicine staff, sports performance personnel, and student-athletes,” Sankey said. “Elements of the Task Force recommendations provided key guidance for determining the date of the return to activity.”

Also, in addition to standard infection prevention measures as approved by public health authorities, such as facility cleaning and social distancing, the committee recommended per the SEC release enhanced health and safety measures, to include:

…Enhanced education of all team members on health and wellness best practices, including but not limited to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

…A 3-stage screening process that involves screening before student-athletes arrive on campus, within 72 hours of entering athletics facilities, and on a daily basis upon resumption of athletics activities.

…Testing of symptomatic team members (including all student-athletes, coaches, team support, and other appropriate individuals).

…Immediate isolation of team members who are under investigation or diagnosed with COVID-19, followed by contact tracing, following CDC and local public health guidelines.

…A transition period that allows student-athletes to gradually adapt to full training and sports activity following a period of inactivity.

The SEC further concluded that in June, NCAA regulations permit only strength and conditioning personnel to supervise voluntary on-campus athletics activities in the sports of football and men’s and women’s basketball. A current waiver that permits eight hours of virtual film review has been extended through June 30 for football and basketball.

More to come.