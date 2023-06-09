JEFFERSON – There are several examples of players on the Georgia football team who stuck it out and persevered to get to the point where they’re finally ready to play an integral role for the Bulldogs.

Junior offensive lineman Austin Blaske certainly fits into that category.

The former state heavyweight wrestling champion at South Effingham wasn’t the most highly recruited offensive lineman when he signed with the Bulldogs in 2020. But now, three years later, he’s primed to take that next step.

Even if he doesn’t start after competing with Earnest Greene III for the left tackle job, Blaske’s versatility virtually assures him of being a key member of Georgia’s offensive line come fall.

“It’s good for both of us. It pushes both of us, it makes us play at our best,” Blaske said of his competition with Greene. “We both need to have that, because we’re both going to contribute. Pushing each other has made us both better and brings out the best in both of us.”

Head coach Kirby Smart spoke highly of both Blaske and Greene when asked about the competition in April.

“I don’t know that there’s anybody on the offensive line that practices as hard and as physical as (Blaske) does day in and day out. He goes in and plays center as well, so he’s really intelligent. He’s worked really hard. He’s really good on our loose plays. He can cover down, he’s athletic, he does a good job,” Smart said. “Earnest is doing a really phenomenal job as well. Earnest gives us something we didn’t have in the last couple years, you know, in the run game. He’s really physical. He moves people.”

Blaske credits a couple of former Bulldogs, both currently playing in the NFL, for helping him prepare for the opportunity he now has.

“Guys like Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaffer—especially going into my sophomore year, they showed me the way, showed me the ropes,” Blaske said. “They showed me what to do, what not to do. Everything from the mentality you play with all the way down to your footwork. They showed me how to get it done, and I really thank them for that, because that’s why I’m at where I am today.”