Although Smart brought in what on paper appears to be an impressive group of freshmen, it was vital for the Bulldogs to have at least some experience.

But after AJ Harris and Nyland Green placed their names in the transfer portal, along initially with Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris, Kirby Smart was on the verge of having some serious issues at the position.

Kamari Lassiter's decision to leave early for the NFL certainly came as no surprise.

There was a time shortly after Georgia's win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl when the Bulldogs' situation at cornerback was sketchy at best.

Had Humphrey and Daniel Harris both decided to move on, Georgia's cornerback room would have been in a precarious position for sure.

But with the pair's decision to return, it doesn't appear quite so bad.

Humphrey has always had talent. He wasn't a former five-star for nothing, and when he did play last year, he flashed the promise most predicted he'd enjoy.

With the attrition, both he and Harris have a chance to start opposite each other for the Bulldogs.

Humphrey played in nine games last season before injuring his shoulder against Ole Miss. Fortunately, he's healthy now, and word from inside the team's football facility is that he's enjoyed an excellent off-season program.

Harris, Daylen Everette--who started all 13 games opposite Lassiter--and Chris Peal are the only other scholarship cornerbacks returning.

Everette enjoyed a solid year as a first-time starter with 39 tackles, and is coming off what is arguably his best game in the Orange Bowl, where he recorded his first career interception.

Freshman Ellis Robinson IV may have been the best high school cornerback as a senior last year.

His acrobatic plays during practice for the Under Armour All-American game were something to behold.

Robinson will be on the field sooner rather than later for the Bulldogs, but he will not be the only one.

Demello Jones and Ondre Evans are two other uber-talented freshmen who, like Robinson, will receive tons of looks this spring and figure to have plenty of opportunity for important reps come fall.

