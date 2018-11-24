The following question was posed by a national reporter to Georgia senior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter following Saturday’s 45-21 win over Georgia Tech.

“Do you know what second-and-26 means?”

Ledbetter—whose Bulldogs (10-1) face Alabama for the SEC title in a rematch of last year’s National Championship—didn’t flinch.

“Of course I know what game that is from last year. It does have a little piece of my whole soul, but if you focus on that, focus on the past, you’re automatically going to lose in the present,” Ledbetter said. “We’re focused on the present, so we’re going to be prepared for that. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Head coach Kirby Smart sang a similar tune.

After what happened in overtime last year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Smart knows last season’s crushing defeat will likely be THE topic of conversation leading into Saturday’s rematch in Atlanta (CBS, 4 p.m.).

The No. 5 Bulldogs (11-1) just don’t see it that way.

"It's not really about that for us. The media will make it that way, and everybody will make it about revenge. But it's an SEC East championship team going against an SEC West championship team, playing in Atlanta for the SEC Championship,” Smart said. “That's what it is, obviously—for a chance for somebody to continue on. Our team understands that. We've been on a do-or-die, playoff run in every game we've been playing. What's the difference? Our guys know they've got to go out and play well, but I'm just focused on us right now. I'm worried about us getting better and preparing for the next opponent."

Bulldogs cornerback Deandre Baker knows it’s going to be a challenge.

Alabama, which played Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday afternoon, has run roughshod through its schedule en route to earning the top spot in the College Football Playoff ranking.

Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and one of its best groups of wide receivers, Alabama entered Saturday as the nation’s top-scoring offense, averaging just over 48 points per game.

“Talented player. He can run it, he can sling it, he can do whatever. He’s a great player. We’ve got to come with it next week,” Baker said. “They’ve got one of the most talented receiving corps in the nation; we feel we’ve got the most talented DB corps in the nation, but we’ll match up next week and see how it goes.”

Georgia will enter the game a confident team.

With five straight victories under their collective belt since dropping its only game at LSU, the Bulldogs appear to be back to playing with a bit of a swagger—although Smart isn’t sure exactly what that is. “I don’t know where 'swagger' comes from, or what’s going on there,” Smart said. “What we did today you’d think would build swagger, but it has absolutely nothing to do with what we’re doing moving forward, from a defensive perspective.”

Smart certainly isn’t putting any stock in Georgia’s past performances when it comes to how his team will fare against the Crimson Tide.

“I don’t know if anything we did in those games has anything to do with this game. You know what I mean?” Smart said. “You can make all the improvement, do better, do this and done that—we weren’t playing Alabama. We’re playing Alabama now, that’s the next game. What we’ve done in the past doesn’t mean we’re going to do that in the future.”

Nevertheless, it’s an opportunity the Bulldogs relish.

Win, and Georgia guarantees itself a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row.

“It’s the next game for us. We’ve been thinking about the next game, the next game, the next game—Alabama is the next game for us, so we’re focused on the moving forward. What a tremendous opportunity. Great program, great team,” Smart said. “We know how good they are; we played them less than a year ago. Alabama’s got a good football team. They do a good job. We’re excited about representing the SEC East and going to Atlanta and playing.”