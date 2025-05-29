Athens Regional Preview

“That’s something that we obviously wanted to focus on going into this year and just have the depth to get through the postseason and strive in the postseason,” Hunter said. “So, it's huge. It's a big deal to have depth in the back half of the bullpen and starters that can go out there and get you off to a good start.”

“Yeah, I felt like last year we were probably relying on about five to six guys,” Johnson said on Thursday. “Now, you've got a 27-man roster. Every pitcher we'll put on that roster can come into a game, and you feel good about them. Not only coming into a game, but coming into a game and giving you quality innings and quality pitches.”

Wes Johnson has a couple of reasons to like his team’s chances in this weekend’s Athens Regional, which for Georgia starts on Friday at noon against Binghamton (SEC Network).

The Bulldogs (42-15) are also getting outfielder Robbie Burnett back from his hamstring injury.

Burnett (.318-20-66) missed the past four games for Georgia. Getting his powerful left-handed bat back in the lineup could not come at a better time.

“Tip your hat to our training staff. Zach Adams and Derek Groomer have done a phenomenal job getting him ready," Johnson said. “We've tried to get Robbie in front of live pitching every day since Saturday. He swung the bat well. He's run around out there and played defense.”

With Ryland Zaborowski (elbow) also back, the Bulldogs will be at full strength offensively for the first time in a month.

“It’s been a little minute,” outfielder Devin Obee said. “But it’s great to have those guys back out there. Hopefully, we're going to keep them healthy and they’ll stay that way the rest of the season.”

Leighton Finley (2-2, 5.08) will get the start for the Bulldogs, marking the second straight year he will have started the first game for Georgia in the NCAA Tournament.

“He had one hiccup in Alabama, but other than that, he’s been attacking the strike zone with three pitches,” Johnson said. “Leighton closed out a regional for us last year, and also started again. Just that experience of a guy getting you out there, getting you off to a good start. I think all those things are things we were looking at.”

Brian Curley (4-3, 3.21) will start for Georgia on Saturday.

“We had a really good practice on Saturday night,” Johnson said. “Every pitcher who didn't throw in the SEC tournament threw Saturday night live here against our hitters, which made it really good. It was good for Robbie (Burnett) It was good for Zabo (Zaborowski) to continue to see live pitching with them being down. But no, all of our pitchers have gotten in as much work as they need to.”

The Bulldogs hope the home-field advantage will help the team much like it did last year when Georgia defeated Georgia Tech to advance to the Super Regional.

Georgia – 28-4 at home - will play either Duke or Oklahoma State in Saturday’s second game.

“You want to have a chance to play at home. It doesn't guarantee you're going to get to Omaha, and it doesn’t guarantee you're going to win regionals or super regionals,” Johnson said of hosting. “But it’s something that lets you know that, yeah, we're moving in the right direction. It still comes back to playing clean baseball, right? Not giving the other team freebies, not chasing, not doing things on the base path that give them three outs.”