Ask Farrell: Will Broderick Jones push for the top OT spot?
Broderick Jones has been a part of many storylines this past week from his recruitment because he didn’t sign in the early period, to his size since he seemed to get much leaner over the last year and because of his outstanding play at the Under Armour All-America Game.
The Lithonia, Ga., standout might also make news after this week since he could be in discussion as the top-rated offensive tackle nationally.
At this point with one rankings cycle remaining following the all-star events, Ohio State signee Paris Johnson Jr. leads the way followed by Georgia signee Tate Ratledge.
Johnson was dominant at times at the All-American Bowl but also struggled during some one-on-one reps. He is an athletic and physical specimen but not as technically sound as some other elite offensive tackles in this class.
Ratledge is a massive human being who is well over 300 pounds and he’s been very good this week, too, but has also struggled at times during 1-on-1 reps. He’s incredibly powerful and tough and that will go a long way in the rankings process.
ALL-AMERICAN BOWL COVERAGE: Instant analysis from the All-American Bowl | Player stock report | Winners and losers | Teams that should be pleased | Awards
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
The fourth offensive tackle who’s a five-star is Stanford signee Myles Hinton, who’s been solid all week if not spectacular, but he’s done little to question his elite status in this recruiting class.
This all circles back to Jones, who has been arguably one of the best players at the Under Armour game. There might not be a better athlete at the position than him nationally. He has had wow moments in Orlando.
There are always significant changes to the rankings after the all-important all-star events and this recruiting cycle should be no different as players emerge and others get exposed on the national level.
FARRELL'S TAKE
We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell whether he will push Jones to be the No. 1 offensive tackle nationally and after talking with Jones all week, we also ask Farrell to make a prediction on whether Jones stays with Georgia and signs with the Bulldogs or whether he heads elsewhere, mainly to Auburn or possibly Tennessee?
“After watching all the film from San Antonio and the game numerous times, I feel comfortable saying Jones is the No 1 tackle in the country ahead of Johnson, Ratledge and Hinton. At first I thought Jones has slimmed down too much, but after watching him all week and in the Under Armour Game, he’s a very special lineman with great feet and he’s plenty big and strong enough. He also has the frame to carry 310 pounds or more. Where will he end up? Official visits will determine this but if I had to pick right now I think he’s headed to Auburn.”