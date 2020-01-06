Broderick Jones has been a part of many storylines this past week from his recruitment because he didn’t sign in the early period, to his size since he seemed to get much leaner over the last year and because of his outstanding play at the Under Armour All-America Game.

The Lithonia, Ga., standout might also make news after this week since he could be in discussion as the top-rated offensive tackle nationally.

At this point with one rankings cycle remaining following the all-star events, Ohio State signee Paris Johnson Jr. leads the way followed by Georgia signee Tate Ratledge.

Johnson was dominant at times at the All-American Bowl but also struggled during some one-on-one reps. He is an athletic and physical specimen but not as technically sound as some other elite offensive tackles in this class.

Ratledge is a massive human being who is well over 300 pounds and he’s been very good this week, too, but has also struggled at times during 1-on-1 reps. He’s incredibly powerful and tough and that will go a long way in the rankings process.